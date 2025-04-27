Israeli Military’s Zikim Base Investigation Exposes Command Failures on Oct. 7

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The investigation highlights the severe shortcomings in leadership, inadequate equipment, and unpreparedness that left the Zikim base vulnerable to the Hamas attack.

The Israeli military has released the results of its investigation into the events that unfolded at the Zikim military base during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, shedding light on the severe challenges faced by the Israeli army on that day.

The report reveals that five unit commanders, one soldier, and an Israeli civilian were killed in the operation.

The investigation reveals that the Golani Brigade soldiers at the Zikim base were in a state of panic during the attack and fled to the beach to avoid confrontation with Palestinian fighters.

مصادر عبرية: قائد قاعدة "زيكيم" بغلاف غزة لم يصل إليها خلال 7 أكتوبر وبقي في ملجأ محصن بمنزله مع عائلته. pic.twitter.com/281NwhU3Uo — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 27, 2025

According to the report, “If they had had more lethality, like grenades and machine guns, we would have been in a better position”.

The base’s command staff had been sent forward to confront the assault, which came in two waves.

However, five commanders were killed in the exchange of fire that subsided by 09:30.

The investigation noted a severe lack of adequate military equipment, which left them vulnerable. The report also mentioned the absence of the base commander at the scene during the attack.

“The BTB commander of the Zikim base had to go there during the fighting despite the danger,” the investigation concluded, but he “preferred to remain in a fortified shelter in his home with his family members.”

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, it was also noted that “most of the commanders left for home at the end of the week without their personal weapons, but with only a pistol.”

Israeli media also reported that “no explanation was found” for the fact that “a force from the Golani Brigade that was at the base left the area on its own initiative and without reporting it”. The soldiers reportedly fled to a nearby beach to avoid fighting with Palestinian fighters.

While military reinforcements eventually arrived, they did so hours after the fighters stormed the base.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media)