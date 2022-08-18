Israeli Occupation Army Raids Palestinians NGOs in West Bank, Orders Them to Shut Down

In the early hours of Thursday, Israeli occupation forces raided the headquarters of seven leading Palestinian human rights and civil society organizations in the occupied West Bank cities of Ramallah and al-Bireh and ordered the places to be shut down, according to local sources.

The heavily-armed soldiers stormed the offices of the organizations, muscled inside, tampered with the contents, seized office equipment and documentation, shut down the main entrances with iron plates, and left behind military orders declaring the organizations unlawful.

🚨🚨Breaking: This morning, Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) raided Al-Haq’s office in Ramallah, confiscated items and shut down the main entrance with an iron plate leaving behind a military order declaring the organization unlawful 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Y8yqRdU4Db — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) August 18, 2022

The organizations raided are Al-Haq, Addameer, the Bisan Center for Research & Development, Defense for Children International Palestine (DCI-Palestine), the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, the Union of Health Work Committees, and the Union of Palestinian Women.

In October 2021, Israel declared Addameer, Al-Haq, and Bisan, along with Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, as ‘terrorist organizations.

The declaration, which accused the groups of militant links, was met with criticism from many governments around the world, including the US, as well as many human rights organizations.

The groups deny the claims and in a joint statement last month nine European countries said they would continue working with them because Israel had failed to prove the allegation that they were terrorist organizations.

These military orders were left taped to our doors after the military raid on our offices. They declare Addameer forcibly closed in the name of “security in the region, & to combat the infrastructure of terrorism.” This is an astonishing attack on our needed human rights work. pic.twitter.com/VW7Cc97Vhx — Addameer –الضمير (@Addameer) August 18, 2022

The foreign ministries of Belgium; Denmark; France; Germany; Ireland; Italy; the Netherlands; Spain; and Sweden said they had not received “substantial information” from Israel that would justify reviewing their policy.

“Should evidence be made available to the contrary, we would act accordingly,” they said.

“In the absence of such evidence, we will continue our cooperation and strong support for the civil society in the OPT (occupied Palestinian territories). “A free and strong civil society is indispensable for promoting democratic values and for the two-state solution.”

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)