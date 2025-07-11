Israeli Officer Killed in Khan Yunis as Israel Bombs School Full of Displaced Families

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media reported early Friday that a new “difficult security incident” occurred in the northern Gaza Strip, just hours after Palestinian resistance fighters detonated a booby-trapped building in Khan Yunis, targeting an Israeli force and causing multiple casualties.

Israeli websites confirmed that soldiers involved in the incident were evacuated to hospitals inside Israel.

At the same time, Israeli forces carried out a massacre against displaced civilians in the Jabaliya area.

Death of an Israeli Officer

Later Friday morning, an Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the death of an officer from the Golani Brigade’s reconnaissance unit.

Israeli Army Radio claimed the officer was fatally wounded during a detonation operation, with the injuries likely caused by flying debris. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Last Monday, five Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 wounded in an ambush by the Qassam Brigades in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

Qassam vs IDF in Khan Yunis: Two Yassin 105 strikes vs two IDF excavators knocking down homes; fighters then advance on targeted machine and attempt to capture the fleeing IDF soldier; soldier is killed and his weapons taken. Part of a larger op yesterday. [Qassam Brigades 10/7] pic.twitter.com/9oDt77EIWa — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) July 10, 2025

On Thursday evening, resistance fighters detonated a booby-trapped building near Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, collapsing it on the soldiers. Israeli media later reported that the operation had left two soldiers dead and six wounded, some critically.

The Israeli army announced the death of a captain in the Golani Brigade during combat in southern Gaza, but did not clarify whether he was among those killed in the Khan Yunis bombing.

Collapse and Clashes

Following the collapse of the rigged building, Israeli media reported intense clashes and heavy gunfire. A paramedic was seriously injured in the explosion. In retaliation, Israeli warplanes launched extensive air raids on Khan Yunis.

Two days earlier, Qassam Brigades fighters had targeted Israeli troops in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis. One fighter killed an Israeli soldier after targeting the bulldozer he was operating.

Footage obtained by Al-Jazeera shows Qassam fighters raiding Israeli military positions in Abasan al-Kabira, injuring one soldier. The fighters attempted to capture him alive, but were forced to kill him due to battlefield conditions.

Israeli media described the footage as horrifying. They also noted that the video contradicted the official Israeli narrative — rather than resisting, the soldier fled the scene before being killed.

Khan Yunis has seen a notable escalation in resistance activity recently, with numerous Israeli casualties. According to Israeli reports, over 20 soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of July.

Israeli tanks and bulldozers have been advancing south of Khan Yunis. Images obtained by Al Jazeera showed bulldozers digging and leveling ground in areas densely packed with displaced civilians, forcing hundreds to flee and abandon their tents and belongings.

A Palestinian child was killed in the Israeli strike that hit a school sheltering displaced families in Jabalia al-Nazla, northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/a5xYbmsyGO — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 10, 2025

Massacre in Jabaliya

In a separate development, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital reported that eight people — mostly women and children — were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Halima Al-Sadia School in Jabalia Al-Nazla, which was sheltering displaced families. An entire family was reportedly killed, and several injured are in critical condition.

Al-Aqsa TV reported that Israeli warplanes also bombed eastern Gaza City before dawn. Simultaneously, massive home demolitions were carried out in the eastern neighborhoods, while drones bombed Tal al-Hawa and al-Sabra in southern Gaza City.

In Khan Yunis, Israeli forces bombed tents housing displaced people in Al-Mawasi, wounding several. A child was seriously injured when Israeli troops opened fire on civilians west of the city. Meanwhile, widespread home demolitions were reported in central and southern Khan Yunis.

Gaza’s hospitals said that 74 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air raids on Thursday alone. Among them were 15 women and children killed while waiting for aid outside a clinic in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, since the resumption of Israel’s assault, 7,200 Palestinians have been killed and over 25,000 wounded.

(PC, AJA)