Israeli PM Netanyahu Evacuated after Missile Fired from Yemen

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was evacuated from the Knesset to a secure location after air raid sirens were triggered by a missile launched from Yemen.

The Israeli ambulance service reported that 13 people were injured while heading to shelters after air raid sirens were activated following the detection of a missile launched from Yemen.

Israeli media outlets stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evacuated from the Knesset to a secure area after the air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem, where he was participating in a Knesset session preparing to vote on a budget law for 2025.

Earlier, the Israeli Home Front Command confirmed that sirens went off in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and central Israel after a missile was detected coming from Yemen.

The Israeli military later announced that the missile was intercepted before entering Israeli airspace, according to an official statement.

However, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that, contrary to the Israeli military’s statement, the missile was intercepted after crossing the border.

The channel also noted that a plane coming from London and heading to Ben Gurion Airport had to change its flight path at the last minute after the sirens went off in Tel Aviv.

Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for Ansarallah, declared: “The missile force conducted a precise military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Jaffa area with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, and the operation successfully achieved its goal.”

“The intensification of air raids and additional strikes will not deter Yemen and the Yemeni people from fulfilling their religious and ethical duty to the oppressed Palestinian people,” he stated, adding:

“We will continue to prevent Israeli navigation and support our brothers in Gaza until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.”

Ansarallah has already launched missile and drone attacks on Israel throughout the 15-month genocide, some targeting Tel Aviv. However, the group halted its attacks when the Gaza ceasefire went into effect on January 19.

