Israeli Police Clash with Protesters in Jerusalem over Netanyahu’s Policies

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Protests were held in response to the government’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and withdraw confidence from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Twelve people were arrested after clashes broke out between police and thousands of protesters in Jerusalem on Monday, opposing the government’s policies.

The daily Israel Hayom reported that the clashes erupted as protesters attempted to breach security barriers near the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), according to the Anadolu news agency.

The Times of Israel reported that the protests were held amid strong political developments, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having been “summoned by police for questioning for some two hours in a scandal surrounding his aides’ ties to Qatar, and two of those aides being taken into custody.”

It also comes as key legislation was advanced aimed at “radically overhauling” the judiciary, as well as the developments regarding Bar and Baharav-Mia.

Captives

Protesters blocked a highway in Jerusalem as they highlighted the situation of captives being held by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza. One banner read: “What about the hostages?” the Times of Israel reported.

At a protest in the Agranat Square, police officers reportedly rough-handled a member of the Knesset, Naama Lazimi.

“This violence does not scare us,” Lazimi said in a video statement following the incident, adding that they “must fight to save our hostages, must fight to topple this corrupt government, which is suspected of crimes and serious security scandals.”

On March 23, the Israeli government unanimously voted to withdraw confidence from the attorney general, following a unanimous vote two days earlier to dismiss the Shin Bet chief, Anadolu reported.

Civil Disobedience

Protesters opposed to Netanyahu announced on Monday their intention to escalate their actions from demonstrations to peaceful civil disobedience, the report added.

Israel has witnessed mass demonstrations in recent days rejecting Netanyahu’s dismissal of both the Shin Bet chief and the government’s attorney general, with the opposition viewing it as moves to dominate all branches of power and state institutions.

Protesters were also outraged that Netanyahu is endangering the lives of the captives in Gaza by resuming the genocidal war in the enclave, under pressure from extremists in his ruling coalition, the Anadolu report noted.

Staggering Death Toll

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

The funeral of the journalist Mohammed al-Bardawil, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 209 journalists in Gaza, many alongside their families, with dozens more injured, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office. pic.twitter.com/AfudzdaCG3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 1, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)