Israeli Raids Kill Two in Nablus as Jabari Clan Denies Hebron Normalization Plot

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian and wounded two in Salem amid wider West Bank raids, as the Jabari clan in Hebron rejected claims of a normalization initiative with Israel.

Two Palestinian men were killed and two others were wounded, during an Israeli military incursion into the town of Salem, east of Nablus, on Sunday.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the victims were identified as Wissam Ghassan Ishtiyeh and Qusai Nasser Nasser.

Israeli occupation soldiers reportedly confiscated Ishtiyeh’s body.

A 62-year-old man injured in the raid was transported by ambulance, while another wounded civilian was detained by the Israeli forces. A civilian vehicle was also seized during the operation.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops simultaneously stormed Nablus city through the Awarta checkpoint, raiding a home in the upper suburb. Confrontations also broke out in Qalqilya following a separate incursion from the eastern entrance along Nablus Street.

Breaking | According to local sources, Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian and confiscated his vehicle after besieging a building in the village of Salem, east of Nablus in occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/i1SgVul9kD — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 6, 2025

In related developments, Israeli forces carried out arrests and house raids in several West Bank towns, including al-Khader near Beit Lahm, al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiya near Ramallah, and Shuweika in Tulkarm.

In Hebron (Al-Khalil), multiple arrests were reported following incursions into the al-Arroub refugee camp and the town of Beit Ummar. A military checkpoint was established near Sa’ir junction.

In the Jordan Valley, settlers launched a violent attack on Palestinian shepherds in the al-Farisiya area, harassing residents and chasing livestock—part of what local sources described as an effort to forcibly displace communities and expand settlements.

Denial of Reports

Amid this intensifying repression, the Hebron-based Jabari clan issued a strong denial of reports alleging their involvement in a so-called “Emirate of Hebron” normalization initiative with Israel.

According to a Wall Street Journal article, five Hebron sheikhs—led by a figure named Wadie al-Jabari—allegedly signed a letter pledging full recognition of Israel, withdrawal from the Palestinian Authority, and intent to join the Abraham Accords.

The letter was reportedly addressed to Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat and is awaiting a response from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, a statement from the Jabari clan, published Sunday and signed by prominent, well-known figures within the family, denounced the report as false.

The father of Palestinian youth Qusai Nassaer, who was killed by Israeli occupation gunfire during the military invasion of the village of Salem in Nablus, leads the funeral of his son and caries his body on his shoulders. pic.twitter.com/ZpD4EBKobP — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) July 6, 2025

They disavowed the individual mentioned in the article, asserting that Wadie al-Jabari is neither a resident of Hebron nor recognized by the clan. They emphasized their commitment to Palestinian national principles, the right to self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Hajj Muhammad Amin al-Jabari (Abu Nidal), a prominent clan elder, confirmed to Al-Jazeera Net that the initiative is a fabrication and part of a failed pattern.

He likened it to previous attempts to establish alternative Palestinian leadership structures, including the “Village Leagues” promoted by Israel in the 1980s and the more recent Abu Shabab group in Gaza. “These attempts are artificial and doomed to fail,” he said.

Activist Issa Amro, founder of Youth Against Settlements, also dismissed the Wall Street Journal report as “worthless nonsense,” saying that none of the individuals cited have any standing in Hebron society.

“There is no such thing as an ‘Emirate of Hebron.’ These people do not represent anyone here,” he wrote on Facebook.

(PC, AJA)