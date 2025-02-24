Israeli Shelling Ignites Palestinian Homes amid Ceasefire Violations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces shelled Rafah, setting homes on fire, as ceasefire violations in Gaza surpass 350.

Several Palestinian homes caught fire on Monday after Israeli forces opened fire in Rafah, southern Gaza, Anadolu News agency reported.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli drones and tanks targeted central Rafah, igniting multiple homes. Similar attacks were reported in eastern Gaza City, though no injuries were confirmed.

The strikes occurred despite the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took effect last month, temporarily halting Israel’s devastating assault, which has killed over 48,300 people and left Gaza in ruins.

According to Gaza’s government media office, Israel has violated the ceasefire over 350 times since it began last month.

“The Israeli occupation has violated the ceasefire agreement more than 350 times since it was signed, clearly demonstrating its continued breach of commitments and its defiance of the international community,” Ismail al-Thawabteh, the head of the media office, said in a statement on Friday, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Since the ceasefire was signed on January 15, the Israeli army has killed and injured dozens of Palestinians through airstrikes, including those carried out by fighter jets and drones, as well as direct shootings or drone strikes, the report noted.

Further violations include Israeli incursions into border areas east of the Gaza Strip.

The Central Emergency Committee in Rafah in the southern part of Gaza reported continued Israeli army movements in the central and western parts of the city in recent days.

Hamas issued a document last week in which it recorded 269 Israeli violations of the ceasefire since January 19, including killings, bombardments, aid restrictions, and continued attacks beyond Gaza.

The document breaks down the number of ceasefire violations, recorded at 269 between January 19 and February 11, as well as provides five separate categories of violations that either directly violate or violate the spirit of the deal. The categories include: field violations; prisoners, humanitarian aid; denial of essential medical supplies; and political violations.

The 269 violations were made up of 26 murders and 59 injuries inflicted, 36 gunfire violations, 29 ground incursions, 9 bombardments, in addition to five fishermen and drivers being placed in detention, while “105 violations were recorded involving the flighting of reconnaissance planes and drones, including (Hermes 450, Hermes 900, Super Heron, Zoveit, QuadCopter), with many of these carrying ammunition, particularly over areas designated for captive’s handover.”

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)