Israeli Sniper Targets Indonesian Hospital amid Ongoing Airstrikes across Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, Munir al-Bursh, accused Israel of showing disregard for the health system and international humanitarian law.

An Israeli army sniper targeted the Indonesian Hospital in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, firing at anyone who moves inside the facility, Al Mayadeen reported.

The sniper attack took place as Israel intensified airstrikes on multiple areas across the besieged enclave, leaving scores of Palestinians dead, including many displaced people seeking shelter.

BREAKING: Israeli army snipers are shooting towards the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza, threatening the lives of those trying to leave the facility, which has been under Israeli military siege for three days. pic.twitter.com/Xn3hognIDR — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 20, 2025

Late on Monday, the Israeli military struck the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, targeting its power generators and sparking a massive fire, medical sources told the Anadolu news agency. The airstrike came amid a siege by Israeli troops on the facility.

Electricity Outage

Munir al-Bursh, director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, told Anadolu that the hospital lost electricity following the strike.

He said the facility houses patients and wounded people receiving treatment and warned that the bombing of the generators poses a serious threat to their lives.

Breaking | Israeli occupation army targets Indonesian Hospital generators in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/H6cWxSSdRZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 19, 2025

Al-Bursh accused Israel of showing disregard for the health system and international humanitarian law, saying the military continues to target medical infrastructure.

Distress Calls

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported receiving distress calls from hospital administrators about a fire that broke out in the external generators and spread to parts of the facility.

Medics at Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital say they’re under constant bombardment with Israeli quadcopters circling – while British surgeon Tom Potokar, at another hospital, says it’s another ‘day of devastation’ pic.twitter.com/PaXv3COFph — Alex Crawford (@AlexCrawfordSky) May 18, 2025

The agency said its teams were trying to coordinate access to the hospital to extinguish the fire amid deteriorating security conditions in the area.

Al-Bursh said Sunday that Israeli tanks and bulldozers were surrounding the hospital, threatening the safety of patients and medical staff.

Residential Building Targeted

On Tuesday, at least nine people were killed in Ezbet Malin, part of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrike on a residential building, according to Al Mayadeen, citing local sources.

Rescue teams are still working to recover those trapped beneath the rubble, with several individuals reported missing.

Osama Abu Musabah lost his wife, all his children, and over 13 relatives in a single horrific Israeli massacre. pic.twitter.com/5FqzN34IMf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 20, 2025

In a separate incident in central Gaza City, an Israeli warplane targeted the Musa bin Nusair School in the al-Daraj neighborhood, killing at least 13 Palestinians. The school was serving as a shelter for displaced families at the time of the attack.

Gas Station Struck

Elsewhere in the central Gaza Strip, Israeli airstrikes on the Radi gas station, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp, left at least 15 people dead, raising the overall toll from Tuesday’s bombings.

The moment an Israeli airstrike hit the tents of displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/6hj3eeMI3G — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 20, 2025

Further south, 13 Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a residential home in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

In the southern Gaza Strip, an Israeli drone strike targeted the al-Manara area, east of Khan Younis, killing two Palestinians and injuring others.

Rising Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Al Mayadeen, Anadolu)