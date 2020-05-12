Israeli Soldier Killed during West Bank Raid, Army Says (VIDEO)

The Israeli army announced this morning that one of its soldiers was killed during a raid in the occupied West Bank town of Ya’bad, near Jenin.

The 21-year-old staff sergeant was reportedly hit in the head by a rock during a routine army operation.

Following the incident, a large-scale Israeli army force stormed the town and raided Palestinian homes, detaining dozens of local citizens, including children and women.

Watch | The #Israeli occupation army detains several #Palestinian civilians, including women and children, during a crackdown on the northern West Bank town of Ya'bad, shortly after an Israeli soldier was hit by a stone in the head and killed in the town earlier the day. pic.twitter.com/lxdD3N5izQ — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) May 12, 2020

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters and rubber bullets causing several suffocation cases.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)