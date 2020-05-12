Israeli Soldier Killed during West Bank Raid, Army Says (VIDEO)

The Israeli army announced that one of its soldiers was killed during a raid in the occupied West. (Photo: File)

The Israeli army announced this morning that one of its soldiers was killed during a raid in the occupied West Bank town of Ya’bad, near Jenin.

The 21-year-old staff sergeant was reportedly hit in the head by a rock during a routine army operation.

Following the incident, a large-scale Israeli army force stormed the town and raided Palestinian homes, detaining dozens of local citizens, including children and women.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters and rubber bullets causing several suffocation cases.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. 

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)

