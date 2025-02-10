Israeli Soldiers Get Travel Insurance for Potential War Crimes Arrests

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli insurance companies are now offering legal assistance to soldiers at risk of war crimes prosecution abroad, as global accountability efforts intensify.

The international prosecution of Israeli occupation army soldiers involved in the war on Gaza has led an Israeli insurance company to include legal consultation in its travel insurance package, in case soldiers are detained due to their military service.

Israeli soldiers now face the possibility of arrest abroad as photos and videos they and their colleagues posted from Gaza on social media serve as evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Human rights organizations, including the Hind Rajab Foundation, have been pursuing legal actions against these soldiers when they travel abroad for vacations, targeting destinations such as Brazil, Italy, and Sweden.

The increasing legal risks have prompted the Israeli army to instruct its personnel to delete their social media accounts to avoid self-incrimination.

“It’s scary that my friends may have uploaded a photo with me, or sent it to someone who then uploaded it, and suddenly on the border of some country, they can accuse me of a crime against humanity, which I didn’t do,” one soldier said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has intervened to help soldiers leave countries where they face potential legal action.

Several Israeli organizations, including El Hadegel, have launched legal assistance programs for soldiers and reservists in collaboration with Herzog Fox & Neeman.

Additionally, the Shurat HaDin organization has advised soldiers to remove any photos showing them in uniform from social media and to keep the Israeli consulate’s contact information readily available.

A Belgium-based human rights group, the Hind Rajab Foundation, has filed “an unprecedented and historic complaint” with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against 1,000 Israeli soldiers for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Gaza.

“These individuals, all of whom have been identified by name, are accused of participating in systematic attacks against civilians during the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the organization, affiliated with the March 30 Movement, stated last October.

“This complaint, supported by over 8,000 pieces of verifiable evidence—including videos, audio recordings, forensic reports, and social media documentation—demonstrates the soldiers’ direct involvement in these atrocities,” the organization explained.

“All of the named soldiers were located in Gaza during the genocidal assault, and the evidence reveals their participation in violations of international law,” it added.

(PC, MEMO)