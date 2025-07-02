Israeli Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Complex Resistance Attacks in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Resistance groups, led by the Al-Quds Brigades—the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement—announced a series of complex and coordinated attacks against Israeli occupation forces in various areas of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, inflicting heavy casualties.

According to Israeli media, multiple soldiers were killed and wounded in what were described as two “difficult security incidents” in the Strip.

A soldier from the elite Egoz unit was confirmed dead following a sniper attack, while four others were seriously injured when an explosive device struck a tank. Two of the wounded were transferred to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

Meanwhile, Al-Aqsa TV reported that the Israeli army evacuated additional soldiers east of Gaza City amid intense fighting.

A field commander with the Al-Quds Brigades said their fighters carried out a major operation east of the Shejaiyya neighborhood in Gaza City, targeting dozens of Israeli soldiers and a convoy of military vehicles.

The operation reportedly began with the detonation of a concealed minefield, forcing Israeli forces to seek shelter in nearby civilian homes. Fighters then struck the houses with a guided missile and a TBG anti-fortification projectile.

“We ambushed the targeted forces and engaged in very close combat using light and medium weapons,” the commander said, claiming that many officers and crew members of the armored units were killed or wounded.

In a separate statement, the Al-Quds Brigades confirmed that they had downed an Israeli reconnaissance drone conducting surveillance in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza.

Resistance operations have intensified across the Strip. On Tuesday, fighters ambushed an Israeli infantry unit in eastern Khan Yunis. The house where the Israeli soldiers had taken cover was booby-trapped with anti-personnel and anti-fortification explosives and detonated once the troops entered.

When reinforcements arrived, fighters launched machine gun and RPG fire, prompting the Israeli military to call in helicopters under heavy cover to evacuate the remaining soldiers.

Also in Khan Yunis, the Brigades reported the destruction of a D9 military bulldozer using a high-powered barrel-shaped explosive device in Abasan al-Kabira. In a joint operation with Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, fighters destroyed a Merkava tank with a side-planted Thaqeb explosive.

Al-Quds Brigades released footage of their fighters targeting Israeli troops and military vehicles with mortar shells during the ongoing incursion into Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/3syDhC7ihP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 2, 2025

Israeli sources acknowledge that at least 30 soldiers have been killed since the resumption of fighting in March, bringing the total number of Israeli military fatalities since the start of the ground invasion in Gaza to 438.

However, Palestinian sources and independent observers assert that the actual number is significantly higher, pointing to Israel’s censorship over information to maintain domestic morale.

(PC, AJA, Al Mayadeen)