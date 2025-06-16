Israeli Strike Hits Iranian State TV Building during Live Broadcast

June 16, 2025 News
Despite an Israeli airstrike on the IRIB Khabar TV building, an Iranian journalist continues reporting live on air. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israel targeted Iran’s state broadcaster during a live Khabar TV news segment, killing members of the staff.

An Israeli airstrike hit the headquarters of Iran’s state broadcasting authority in Tehran on Monday, striking during a live news broadcast on the IRIB Khabar TV. 

The anchorwoman on air was visibly shocked as explosions rang out and debris fell within the studio.

Iranian media outlets reported that several employees of the broadcasting organization were killed in the attack. 

Khabar TV managed to resume transmission within minutes, and other state channels continued their regular programming, despite the strike.

In an official statement, Iranian state television condemned the bombing as a “brutal” assault by the “Zionist entity,” accusing Israel of trying to “silence the voice of the Iranian people.”

The airstrike comes amid a dramatic escalation in the regional confrontation, with Israel and Iran exchanging direct missile and drone attacks for the first time in their history.

Just prior to the attack, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz issued a cryptic statement, saying “Iran’s incitement is on its way out,” without providing further details.

