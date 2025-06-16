Israeli Strike Hits Iranian State TV Building during Live Broadcast

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel targeted Iran’s state broadcaster during a live Khabar TV news segment, killing members of the staff.

An Israeli airstrike hit the headquarters of Iran’s state broadcasting authority in Tehran on Monday, striking during a live news broadcast on the IRIB Khabar TV.

The anchorwoman on air was visibly shocked as explosions rang out and debris fell within the studio.

Iranian media outlets reported that several employees of the broadcasting organization were killed in the attack.

—❗️🇮🇱/🇮🇷 WATCH: The moment that Iran's IRIB broadcasting was targeted live on air. IRIB says they knew of an incoming Israeli strike, but chose to remain in place, and they will continue to broadcast 'even without a studio, if necessary' pic.twitter.com/VT3tryCgfY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 16, 2025

Khabar TV managed to resume transmission within minutes, and other state channels continued their regular programming, despite the strike.

In an official statement, Iranian state television condemned the bombing as a “brutal” assault by the “Zionist entity,” accusing Israel of trying to “silence the voice of the Iranian people.”

🚨 Iranian media: The headquarters of Iran’s state radio and television in Tehran has been targeted. pic.twitter.com/OkxoItkko0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 16, 2025

The airstrike comes amid a dramatic escalation in the regional confrontation, with Israel and Iran exchanging direct missile and drone attacks for the first time in their history.

Just prior to the attack, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz issued a cryptic statement, saying “Iran’s incitement is on its way out,” without providing further details.

