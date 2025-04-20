Israeli Strikes Kill Civilians in South Lebanon, Army Vehicle Explodes

As Israeli attacks continue, Lebanon’s leaders push for state control over arms, while Hezbollah insists on conditions before discussing a defense strategy.

Two people were killed and two others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon, amid growing political debate over the future of Hezbollah’s weapons.

According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, Israeli air raids struck the towns of Houla and Kawthariyat al-Siyad, killing two and injuring two more. Al-Jazeera reported additional Israeli strikes on the outskirts of Arnoun and Deir Mimas.

Earlier on Sunday, Lebanon’s official news agency confirmed that an Israeli drone had targeted a vehicle on the eastern Kawthariyat al-Siyad road. Ambulances were dispatched to the area, while Israeli warplanes and drones were seen flying overhead.

Separately, Lebanon’s Civil Defense reported that four people were killed when a Lebanese army vehicle exploded in the southern town of Breiqa.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent said the blast occurred as the vehicle, reportedly transporting ammunition left over from the recent war, passed through the area. A security source confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Disarmament Debate Rekindled

Following a meeting with the Maronite Patriarch, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated that the state’s decision to restrict weapons to official forces had already been made, but that implementation depends on prevailing conditions.

“This must be approached with prudence and responsibility,” Aoun said, noting that maintaining civil peace is paramount.

“The Lebanese people do not want war. They can no longer bear its consequences or rhetoric,” he added, stressing that the national armed forces should be the only body authorized to carry arms and protect the country’s sovereignty.

Israel began a new military campaign against Lebanon on October 8, 2023, which escalated into full-scale war by September 23, 2024. The conflict has left over 4,000 dead, around 17,000 injured, and displaced approximately 1.4 million people. Despite an agreement to fully withdraw by February 18, Israel has yet to vacate five key hilltop areas in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese government is facing increasing US pressure to disarm Hezbollah following the war, which significantly impacted the group’s military infrastructure and leadership.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem stated on Friday that the group would not accept disarmament.

He said Hezbollah was open to discussing a national defense strategy—but only after Israel’s full withdrawal and the start of reconstruction efforts.

