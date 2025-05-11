Israeli Strikes Kill Displaced Palestinians as Starvation Deaths Rise in Gaza

At least ten Palestinians were killed and dozens injured as Israeli attacks targeted displaced families in tents and schools, while starvation claims more lives under blockade.

Israeli shelling has killed at least ten Palestinians and injured dozens more in attacks targeting tents sheltering displaced people in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, and a school housing displaced families in Gaza City.

According to Al-Jazeera, an Israeli drone strike on tents in Al-Mawasi killed eight people, including three children and two women, and wounded several others.

In Gaza City, two more people were killed and others—among them children—were injured when Israeli forces bombed the UNRWA-run ‘New Gaza’ school, which has been struck multiple times since the war began.

Grieving Palestinians hold funeral prayers for victims of last night's Israeli massacre in Khan Younis. Among those killed were four children under the age of five. pic.twitter.com/J0yRrbJeKC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 11, 2025

Elsewhere in Gaza City, one person was killed and others injured in an Israeli attack on a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

Medical staff at Al-Shifa Medical Complex described the injuries as moderate. South of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, four Palestinians were killed in further Israeli bombardment.

As Israeli air and artillery strikes intensified on Rafah, Khan Yunis, and the neighborhoods of Shuja’iyya and Al-Tuffah in Gaza City, the humanitarian crisis deepened.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor warned of a “silent death” sweeping Gaza, particularly among the elderly and children. The group reported that 14 elderly people died in the past week alone due to hunger, a result of the Israeli-imposed blockade and dire living conditions.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) confirmed that Gaza has remained under total blockade for a third consecutive month.

The agency reported that 70% of Gaza’s population is either in areas designated as military zones or under evacuation orders—or both.

Olga Cherevko, OCHA’s spokesperson in Gaza, called for the immediate opening of crossings and lifting of the blockade, stressing that the suffering is “immense and beyond description.” The UN and its partners have reiterated their readiness to provide large-scale humanitarian relief once access is restored.

On Saturday, Gaza’s municipality issued an urgent appeal to the international community and humanitarian agencies, calling for swift intervention to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe and provide essential supplies.

On March 2, Israel banned the entry of all food, medicine, and humanitarian aid into Gaza, where 2.4 million Palestinians are now entirely dependent on international assistance, according to World Bank data.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has continued its US-backed war on the Gaza Strip, marked by mass killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement. These acts have persisted despite international appeals and legally binding orders from the International Court of Justice to cease hostilities.

The war has so far left more than 172,000 Palestinians killed or injured—most of them women and children—with over 11,000 still missing.

(PC, AJA)