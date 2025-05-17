Israeli Strikes Kill Scores as Palestinian Fighters Target Ground Forces in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades announced that they targeted Israeli soldiers and aircraft as airstrikes continue across Gaza.

Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza reported new operations targeting Israeli forces, amid intensified airstrikes that have killed at least 54 Palestinians since dawn today.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said its fighters clashed with an Israeli unit taking cover in a house in the Shejaiya neighborhood, killing and injuring two soldiers in the incident, which occurred five days ago.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad announced it had downed an Israeli Super Heron strategic drone over Gaza City using what it described as “appropriate firepower.”

A mother and her children were injured after Israeli forces bombed the home of the Alsha’ir family in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/nZoF83e6rs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 17, 2025

These developments come as Israeli forces continue heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip.

According to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera, 54 Palestinians have been killed since dawn, 32 of them in Gaza City and the northern part of the Strip.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that hospitals received 153 dead and 459 wounded in the past 24 hours.

One person was killed and others wounded in an Israeli strike near Al-Awda Hospital in Tal al-Zaatar, north of Gaza. Additional injuries were reported after a strike on a house and a tent sheltering displaced families near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Five Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli shelling near Salah al-Din School, west of Gaza City. The victims were taken to Al-Shifa Medical Complex, where doctors said several cases were critical.

The complex also received the bodies of at least five people killed in early-morning strikes on the Al-Sultan and Al-Karamah neighborhoods.

In Gaza City’s Al-Karamah area, one Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an airstrike. Another was killed in a drone strike on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood. Several more were wounded in a strike on a residential building in Shujaiya.

In the south, Israeli vehicles reportedly advanced into Abu al-Ajeen and Al-Jafrawi, southeast of Deir al-Balah, while heavy gunfire was reported west of Beit Lahia.

In Khan Yunis, residents mourned four Palestinians killed in strikes across the southern Gaza Strip. According to Al-Jazeera, the bombardment in that area has intensified, particularly in eastern and western parts of the city.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that airstrikes were being launched at a rate of one every four minutes, surpassing even the frequency recorded ahead of the ground invasion in October 2023.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 120,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)