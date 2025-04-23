Israeli Strikes Kill Scores of Palestinians, Hit Displaced Families and Hospital

With hospitals under fire and life-saving treatments vanishing, Gaza’s humanitarian crisis reaches a breaking point.

Since dawn on Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 28 Palestinians and injured scores more across the Gaza Strip, including 22 people in Gaza City and the northern region.

Medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera reported that 10 Palestinians were killed in a strike targeting tents sheltering displaced families inside the Yaffa School, located in the Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Civil Defense teams retrieved the bodies and transferred them to Al-Shifa Hospital and the Red Crescent Field Hospital.

In the northern Gaza Strip, a child was killed and others were wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Jabaliya.

In the south, another child was killed and five people were injured when Israeli forces bombed a tent for displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area, northwest of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza’s health sector continues to deteriorate. The Ministry of Health has warned that kidney dialysis patients are facing life-threatening conditions due to a severe shortage of medication and supplies.

According to officials quoted by the Associated Press, hundreds of kidney patients have died since the war began, accounting for around 40% of all dialysis patients in the Gaza Strip.

The World Health Organization has echoed these warnings, stating that dwindling stocks of essential medicines are putting even more lives at risk.

In a separate development, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza condemned the Israeli military’s bombing of Al-Durra Children’s Hospital in eastern Gaza City, which caused major damage to the intensive care unit and the hospital’s backup energy system.

The ministry stated that targeting a facility dedicated to treating children reflects a systematic policy aimed at punishing civilians and stripping them of basic rights.

“The occupation army has not only prevented access to medicine and food, but is actively denying civilians their right to life,” the ministry said, calling on international organizations to take urgent action to protect healthcare institutions and hold Israel accountable for its violations of international humanitarian law.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

