Israeli Tanks Destroyed, Soldiers Killed in Gaza Ambushes, Footage Reveals

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades document tank attacks and drone seizures amid renewed rocket fire on Israeli targets.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, has published footage from two operations against the invading Israeli army, which took place in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

The operations resulted in the deaths of Israeli soldiers and the destruction of tanks and military vehicles.

The footage shows Qassam fighters raiding Israeli vehicles and troops in the Al-Mahta area of central Khan Yunis on Friday. Two Merkava tanks were struck at close range with Shawaza explosive devices. The fighters also targeted an armored personnel carrier (APC) using a Yassin 105 missile and later exchanged fire with an Israeli rescue unit that arrived at the scene.

Close-Range Assaults

In daylight hours, four Qassam fighters maneuvered between destroyed buildings until they reached the positions of an Israeli APC and a tank, reportedly belonging to the army’s third company. A second tank appeared shortly after.

One fighter advanced through open terrain carrying a Shawath device and detonated it at point-blank range against the tank before retreating to cover. Another vehicle was destroyed moments later. “God is Great! It’s on fire!” one fighter shouted as flames erupted.

Qassam vs IDF in Khan Yunis: Hand-delivered Shawaz EFP vs IDF Merkava tank shown from three cameras and includes Merkava ammunition cook off. Excerpt of a longer operation yesterday; IDF admitted to at least four casualties among the tank crew. [Qassam Brigades 5/7] pic.twitter.com/LcdtHVAQjH — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) July 5, 2025

A third explosion followed, after which the fighters withdrew under intense Israeli fire. Later in the operation, the fighters engaged in close-quarter combat with Israeli troops who had entered a nearby house, reportedly hitting a soldier beside his tank.

On Friday, the Israeli army confirmed the deaths of two soldiers—one in northern Gaza and the other in the south. It also reported four wounded, including a company commander in critical condition.

The Qassam footage also showed three additional APCs being targeted on Thursday in the Islamic Complex and Al-Bi’a Street areas of central Khan Yunis. Fighters emerged from the rubble to strike the vehicles and engage Israeli troops with light weapons.

Ambushes and Drone Seizure

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, released footage showing the detonation of an explosive device against an Israeli military vehicle and the seizure of Israeli drones east of Khan Yunis.

On Friday, Al Jazeera also aired footage of a separate Al-Quds ambush on an Israeli convoy in Al-Huda Square, eastern Sheja’iyya, carried out last Wednesday.

WATCH | Quds Brigades releases footage of the detonation of an Israeli military vehicle east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, as well as the seizure of Israeli drones during intelligence-gathering operations. pic.twitter.com/f969MPHdlD — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) July 5, 2025

Palestinian resistance groups have significantly escalated their operations over the past two months, reportedly inflicting heavy casualties on Israeli forces. According to Yedioth Ahronoth, June marked the deadliest month for Israeli forces since the start of the war, with 20 soldiers and officers killed—out of a total of 32 killed since Israel renewed its offensive in March.

Citing Israeli Army Radio, Anadolu Agency reported that the death toll among Israeli soldiers since the ground invasion began on October 27, 2023, has reached 440, with 6,032 others wounded—2,745 of them in ground combat inside Gaza.

Rocket Fire on Kissufim

In a separate development, the Israeli army said on Saturday that its air defense systems intercepted two rockets launched from southern Gaza toward the Kissufim area. Air raid sirens sounded, but no casualties were reported. Yedioth Ahronoth noted the rockets were fired from Khan Yunis.

These attacks bring the total number of rockets fired by the Palestinian resistance at the Gaza envelope to six this month, and 60 since Israel resumed its war on March 18.

Rocket fire resumed on March 20, when Palestinian factions launched a barrage at greater Tel Aviv, followed by additional attacks on Ashdod, Ashkelon, and Beersheba.

