Israeli Warplanes Hit Sites in Gaza, No Injuries Reported

Israeli warplanes bombed late last night a site and agricultural land to the south and center of the besieged Gaza Strip without inflicting any human casualties, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli warplanes bombed a site to the east of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Strip, and agricultural land in the city of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, causing heavy damage only to the two sites.

Israel claims the attack came as a response to a rocket fired yesterday from Gaza in southern Israel, which did not cause any damage or injury.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)