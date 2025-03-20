Israelis Clash with Police – Mass Protests against Netanyahu’s Handling of War

Clashes erupted between scores of demonstrators and security forces, with police using skunk water to disperse the crowd.

Israeli police arrested 12 protesters near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in West Jerusalem on Wednesday night, amid demonstrations against the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and the government’s handling of captives in Gaza.

In a statement on X, the police said the demonstrators were arrested for “disturbing public order, threats, and assaulting a citizen and police officers.”

“Over the past few hours, dozens of protest participants have violated public order at the scene, including by lighting a fire in the middle of the road and posing a real risk to other protest participants,” the statement added.

Authorities said security forces, with the assistance of border police, continued efforts to restore order in the area.

Clashes erupted between scores of demonstrators and security forces, with police using skunk water to disperse the crowd, according to the Anadolu news agency. One officer and a civilian were reportedly assaulted.

Call for General Strike

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, cited by Anadolu, a police officer sustained minor injuries during the clashes and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The report also said demonstrators blocked Gaza Street near Netanyahu’s residence, protesting government policies, including the resumption of military operations in Gaza and plans to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

At the demonstration, Moshe Radman, a protest leader said: “I am very optimistic about what is happening in Israel in the past 24 hours. The people of Israel will not give up on democracy. Tens of thousands protested yesterday, and today, more than 100,000 have arrived in Jerusalem.”

Criticizing Netanyahu, he said “He has no heart, he is thirsty for power. We are fighting for democracy and for the attorney general. You are not alone—we are with you.”

Radman called for a general strike and urged labor and business leaders to take action.

Reservists Urged to Refuse

Demonstrators leading the march held a large banner that read: “Enough of the government of destruction,” the Times of Israel reported. While other protesters held placards calling for an end to the war, and some held signs urging reservists to refuse to serve in the army.

Tensions escalated as protesters attempted to breach security barriers near Netanyahu’s residence. Hebrew media aired footage showing a taxi running over a demonstrator and dragging him for several meters, causing minor injuries.

Earlier in the day, opposition leader Yair Lapid called on the public to “take to the streets.”

“I call on all of you – this is our moment, this is our future, this is our country. Take to the streets,” Lapid posted on X.

Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Return

Israel is witnessing growing internal unrest amid sharp political divisions over the war in Gaza and government plans for security and judicial reforms.

Analysts suggest Netanyahu’s decision to resume military strikes is linked to his efforts to secure the state budget and maintain his coalition, Anadolu reported.

The renewed offensive helped him bring back far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the government, ensuring his party’s support for the budget proposal.

Renewed Genocidal Assault

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 49,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

