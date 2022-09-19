Israel Raises State of Security Alert as Hezbollah Threatens to Target Karish Gas Field

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. (Photo: Ali Khamenei website, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israel has raised the state of alert and ordered its troops to prepare for any scenario following Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s threats to target the offshore Karish gas drilling rig, Israeli media reported.

On Saturday, Nasrallah said that Israel’s extraction of gas from the Karish gas field before Lebanon obtained its rights is a “red line.”

“We will not allow the extraction of oil and gas from the Karish field before Lebanon obtains its rightful demands,” Nasrallah told crowds gathered for the Arbaeen commemoration, which marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the seventh-century killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

“Zionist officials said the extraction from Karish will take place in September, but they postponed it. The important thing is that there is no extraction from the Karish field before Lebanon obtains its rightful demands,” Nasrallah added.

“We give negotiations a chance, but our eyes and our missiles are on Karish.”

