Israel’s Coalition Crisis – Ultra-Orthodox Shas Party to Vote for Knesset Dissolution 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“We are not happy to bring down a right-wing government, but we are at the end of our rope.”

Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Shas party announced on Monday it will vote in favor of dissolving the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, during the upcoming session on Wednesday, amid growing tensions within the ruling alliance, according to Israeli media.

“As things stand, we will vote on Wednesday in favor of dissolving the Knesset, Shas spokesman Asher Medina said in an interview with the Kol Beramah radio station, the Times of Israel reported.

Median said the party was “disappointed” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing that “We expected him to take action earlier and not just in the past few days.”

The paper said that the United Torah Judaism party, an ally of Shas, “was also expected to back the preliminary reading of the bill.”

‘End of Our Rope’

Last week, the ruling coalition “entered a crisis,” the Times of Israel said, when the two parties announced they would vote to dissolve the parliament if the government does not pass a bill exempting ultra-orthodox students from enlistment in the Israeli military.

Medina told Channel 12 that “We are not happy to bring down a right-wing government, but we are at the end of our rope.”

“If there is no last-minute solution, we will dissolve the Knesset,” the spokesman added.

Threats Despite Talks

As a longtime ally of Netanyahu’s Likud party, Shas holds 11 seats in the Knesset. A withdrawal of their support could reduce the governing coalition to just 57 seats, stripping it of its majority and potentially triggering new elections, Al Mayadeen reported.

While Netanyahu’s office claimed “significant progress” in negotiations over the draft exemption bill, the ultra-Orthodox parties have maintained their threats, casting doubt on the stability of the government.

Al Mayadeen cited Israel Hayom as reporting that the ultra-Orthodox factions are increasingly inclined to dissolve the Knesset, viewing Netanyahu as a liability. The paper quoted a senior Degel HaTorah official who said all ultra-Orthodox parties had coordinated their voting stance.

‘Manpower Shortage’

Chairman of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, has also reportedly ordered the withdrawal of all party-sponsored legislation from Wednesday’s Knesset agenda, with the exception of a single bill: one that would dissolve the parliament.

The move, announced by the opposition party on Monday, is a direct response to what it described as “the coalition’s decision to introduce dozens of laws to overload the agenda and try to avoid a vote on dissolving the Knesset,” Al Mayadeen said.

Likud MK Dan Illouz said on X that “Whoever brings down a right-wing government during a time of war will be remembered as a world ignominy.”

According to the Times of Israel, approximately 80,000 Haredi men between the ages of 18 and 24 are currently “eligible for military service and have not enlisted, even as reservists have performed hundreds of days of service” since October 7, 2023.

The paper said that the army is facing “a manpower shortage” and “needs some 12,000 new soldiers — 7,000 of whom would be combat troops.”

(PC, Al Mayadeen)