Israel’s ‘Deliberate Targeting’ of Gaza Hospitals Worsen ‘Catastrophic’ Situation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel has bombed three electric generators at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, in addition to fuel storage tanks, the Health Ministry said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has said that Israel’s “deliberate targeting of electric generators is worsening the catastrophic situation in hospitals.”

“By destroying electromechanical systems, the occupation aims to force more hospitals out of service,” the Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The health situation in northern Gaza is now catastrophic after the Indonesian Hospital went out of service." Israel deliberately hit power generators to put Gaza's hospitals out of operation, says Gaza's Health Ministry. 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/7fpEoHallJ pic.twitter.com/IchCvuO3RE — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 21, 2025

The ministry said three electric generators at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza were bombed, in addition to fuel storage tanks.

“The health situation in northern Gaza is catastrophic following the Indonesian Hospital’s shutdown,” the statement noted.

The ministry said all hospitals in the enclave “are suffering from a lack of oils and spare parts needed for electric generators.”

Limited Fuel Reserves

“Hospitals are operating on limited fuel reserves, threatening the continuation of emergency medical care for the wounded and the sick,” it stressed.

The ministry issued an “urgent appeal to the relevant parties to pressure the occupation to allow the entry of electric generators and bolster fuel supplies.”

Since launching its genocidal assault on Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli army has repeatedly targeted hospitals, rendering most facilities nonfunctional, according to Palestinian and UN reports cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Out of 38 hospitals in Gaza, only 19 are still operating, albeit partially, including eight public and 11 private hospitals, the Gaza Health Ministry said. In addition, nine field hospitals provide emergency services amid the Israeli onslaught.

Rising Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 121,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Another Palestinian family erased. 13 members of the Abu Salah family killed in an Israeli massacre in Abasan, east of Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/ZUFv20scOQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 21, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)