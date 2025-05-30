Israel’s Starvation of Gaza Population a ‘War Crime’ – UN Humanitarian Chief

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Fletcher’s statements come amid mounting international criticism of Israel’s blockade of all humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The UN’s humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, has said that Israel’s forced starvation of the Gaza population amounts to a war crime.

“We’re seeing food set on the borders and not being allowed in when there is a population on the other side of the border that is starving, and we’re hearing Israeli ministers say that is to put pressure on the population of Gaza,” Fletcher said in a interview with the BBC on Friday. Fletcher is the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

Asked whether his assessment amounted to an allegation of a war crime, Fletcher said: “Yeah, it is. It is classified as a war crime,” adding, “Obviously, these are issues for the courts to take the judgment on, and ultimately for history to take a judgment on.”

His statements come amid mounting international criticism of Israel’s blockade of all humanitarian aid into Gaza since March 2, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. Although Israel partially lifted the blockade last week, the UN and Gaza authorities warn that it is not enough to address the crisis.

Smotrich’s Statements

Fletcher also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to disavow a recent statement reportedly made by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, saying Palestinians in Gaza would be”totally despairing understanding that there’s no hope and nothing to look for”, and claiming they would want to begin a “new life in other places”.

He urged Netanyahu to ensure that “this language, and ultimately, this policy… of forced displacement, isn’t enacted.”

Fletcher stressed that mediation and negotiation were necessary to end the escalating situation in Gaza.

“I don’t know now what the aim of this war is anymore. I think it has clearly gone beyond just the hostage releases. There’s a lot of talk about finishing off Hamas,” he stated.

The humanitarian chief stressed that mediation and negotiation were necessary to resolve the escalating situation in the enclave, the BBC said.

“As a humanitarian, my interest is just in getting as much of that aid in as possible, as quickly as possible, and saving as many lives as we’re allowed to do in the time we have,” Fletcher stated.

‘21st Century Atrocity’

In a briefing to the UN Security Council earlier this month, Fletcher asked the international community to reflect on what it will tell future generations about action taken “to stop the 21st century atrocity to which we bear daily witness in Gaza.”

He questioned whether “we will use those empty words, ‘we did all we could,’” and urged the Council to act decisively to prevent genocide from happening.

Fletcher also, at the time, rejected Israel’s aid distribution plan saying that “For anyone still pretending to be in any doubt, the Israeli-designed distribution modality is not the answer.”

.@UNReliefChief Tom Fletcher briefed the UN Security Council on the humanitarian situation and the protection of aid workers in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/kWz36kWbIB — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) May 13, 2025

He said the plan “makes starvation a bargaining chip,” adding “It is cynical sideshow. A deliberate distraction. A fig leaf for further violence and displacement.”

Fletcher noted that “We have described the deliberate obstruction of aid operations and the systematic dismantling of Palestinian life, and that which sustains it, in Gaza.”

“Will you act – decisively – to prevent genocide and to ensure respect for international humanitarian law? Or will you say instead, ‘we did all we could?’” the UN official asked.

Rising Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 123,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Several civilians were killed and others wounded this afternoon after Israeli shelling struck a group of people at Al-Maliya junction in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/UzNcGvuh6s — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 30, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)