Israel’s Unrestrained War ‘Risks Turning Hubris into Disaster’ – Report

This trajectory constitutes “a dangerous path for Israel,” regionally, in its relations with the Palestinians, and domestically, according to the report.

Israel might be fighting unrestrained and on an even larger scale now in Gaza “with full American backing,” but “it risks turning hubris into disaster,” the Economist has reported.

The report on Thursday said Israel’s “renewed military supremacy comes with a danger of overextension and bitter strife at home.”

The publication claimed that Israel has, since the events of October 7, 2023, “greatly weakened Hamas,” and “decapitated” the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

However, the report pointed out, the Israeli government “has drawn two worrying conclusions” from this alleged “success.”

‘New Occupation’

Firstly, it appears to believe that cruel tactics were effective. Having killed tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza, it has again restricted aid and cut off essential services—actions that may constitute violations of international law.

Israel is also preparing for “a new occupation” in Gaza as part of what may become a huge ground operation, the report noted, in addition to the forceful displacement plan of the population proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Secondly, the Israeli government believed that “it must protect itself by creating buffer zones and striking perceived threats as early as possible,” as a result of the October 7 Resistance operation.

For that reason, it is attacking Lebanon as well as Syria, and a possible pre-emptive strike on Iran was also mentioned.

“Military Dominance’ Struggle

In the region, Israel may struggle to sustain “military dominance” if it overextends its forces as it relies on a citizen army of reservists who are called upon in times of crisis. These soldiers have families to care for and businesses to run, and therefore, “cannot live their lives if they are permanently being called up.”

Since Israel “still depends on America to project force,” it cannot view US President Donald Trump as “a dependable ally—especially if a war against Iran becomes drawn out.

Palestinian Rights

Lastly, “as repeated Israeli strikes around the region lead to a popular backlash, Arab leaders will gradually come to reflect their people’s hostility.” Eventually, the situation “could threaten Israel’s regional alliances, with Egypt and Jordan and with several other Arab countries through the Abraham accords.”

The report also pointed out that Israel cannot simply cancel the Palestinian nation’s “yearning for a homeland,” adding that formal annexation of Palestinian land “would lead either to ethnic cleansing, or the creation of non-citizens without full rights, or to further cooping up Palestinians in tiny non-viable statelets.”

It emphasized that overextension “may be the most corrosive within Israel,” even though October 7 united the country, divisions have resurfaced.

Netanyahu ‘Prolonging War’

A “clear majority” of Israelis support negotiations with Hamas and a withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza to secure the release of remaining captives. Others, however, believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is prolonging the war to appease the far-right factions, “whose support he needs to prevent his government from collapsing.”

The government is also using “aggressive tactics” to limit the independence of Israel’s institutions. A most recent case in point is the cabinet having endorsed the sacking of both the head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency and the attorney-general.

The publication said that even though Israel may appear strong, its military is “tired” and its political landscape is “split.”

‘Self-Restraint’

Meanwhile, its most dynamic economic sector—technology— “is highly mobile.” Even before October 7, tech professionals discouraged by political instability and the “erosion of the rule of law” had threatened to relocate abroad. If these concerns persist, they “may one day make good on those threats.”

For years, Israel has relied on the US to “tell it when to stop fighting”, but with Trump “in the White House, those days are over,” the report emphasized.

It warned that Israel “now needs the wisdom to practise self-restraint.”

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

