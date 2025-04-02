‘It Defies Humanity, It Defies the Law’: UN Official Slams Israel’s War on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Warning that “nowhere and no one is safe in Gaza,” Whittall described how civilians are being bombed while searching for food, and humanitarian warehouses are being destroyed.

A senior UN official strongly condemned Israel’s war on Gaza on Wednesday, describing it as “a war without limits” amid ongoing attacks on humanitarian workers.

Jonathan Whittall, a senior humanitarian affairs officer at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory, highlighted the recent discovery of a mass grave containing the bodies of 15 humanitarian workers killed by Israeli forces. Speaking at a virtual news conference, he stated, “They were killed while trying to save lives.”

Referencing this incident, Whittall emphasized its significance in illustrating the severity of the situation. “I’m starting with this particular case because I think it’s very emblematic of the point that we’ve reached in Gaza. What is happening here is defying — it defies decency, it defies humanity, it defies the law. It really is a war without limits,” he said.

He also underscored the worsening conditions in Gaza, noting that “as of today, 64% of Gaza is under active forced displacement orders or falls within the so-called buffer zone.”

Warning that “nowhere and no one is safe in Gaza,” he described how civilians are being bombed while searching for food, and humanitarian warehouses are being destroyed.

Rejecting Israeli claims that there is sufficient food in Gaza, Whittall said, “Supplies were literally drip-fed” into the enclave.

Stressing that humanitarian aid alone cannot resolve the crisis, he insisted that political action and accountability are necessary. “There are no humanitarian solutions to the crisis,” he said.

Despite the devastation, he pointed out that Palestinians continue to hold onto hope. “Hope dies last in Gaza,” he said, calling on nations to uphold international law and push for a ceasefire.

UNRWA Clinic Attacked

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli warplanes carried out a massacre on Wednesday when they bombed a UNRWA clinic housing displaced persons in Jabaliya refugee camp.

Munir Al-Bursh, the Director-General of the Gaza Ministry of Health, confirmed that at least 19 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed and several civilians were wounded.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini also condemned the attack.

“Even ruins have become a target,” Lazzarini wrote in a post on his X account, confirming that the “facility was sheltering over 700 people when it was hit.”

According to Lazzarini, “among those killed are reportedly nine children, including a two-week-old baby.”

The UNRWA Commissioner-General condemned the “total disregard of UN staff, premises or operations (as) a profound defiance of international law” and called for “independent investigations to find out the circumstances of each of these attacks and the serious violations.”

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)