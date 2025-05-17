Italy Breaks Ranks: ‘Enough!’ Tajani Demands Israel Halt Gaza Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Italy’s Foreign Minister Tajani urgently called on Israel to halt its war on Gaza, emphasizing the intolerable suffering of Palestinian civilians and demanding a ceasefire for peace and the release of captives.

In an unprecedented display of condemnation, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has issued a stark rebuke to Israel, demanding an immediate cessation of its relentless military offensive in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Tajani’s forceful words reflect a growing tide of international outrage against the devastating human cost of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, which Palestinian health authorities report has claimed the lives of at least 146 people in the past 24 hours alone.

“We have to tell the Israeli government, ‘That’s enough’,” Tajani declared in a statement, marking a significant departure from Italy’s previously unwavering support for Israel. “We no longer want to see the Palestinian population suffer. Stop the attacks, let’s secure a ceasefire, free the hostages, but leave in peace a people who are victims of Hamas.”

Tajani’s intervention comes amidst Israel’s announcement of mobilizing to expand its operations in Gaza, a move that has triggered widespread alarm and condemnation. The minister’s words resonate with the cries of a global community witnessing the systematic destruction of Gaza, where over 53,000 Palestinians, primarily civilians, have been slaughtered since October 7, 2023.

The situation in Gaza remains catastrophic, with nearly all of its 2 million residents displaced and enduring unimaginable suffering. The relentless Israeli bombardment, supported by the United States, continues to reduce homes, hospitals, and schools to rubble, creating a humanitarian crisis of immense proportions.

