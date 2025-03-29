Jenin Camp ‘Uninhabitable’ amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

Israeli forces continue to target Palestinian camps in the West Bank, leading to widespread destruction, displacement, and ongoing clashes, while the threat of annexation looms.

The Jenin Municipality said in a statement that the Jenin refugee camp has become completely uninhabitable due to ongoing Israeli aggression, now in its 68th day.

This includes the bulldozing and burning of homes, with others being repurposed as military barracks. Clashes have erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces in several areas across the occupied West Bank.

The municipality also highlighted that the Israeli army is continuing to impose a tight siege on the Jenin Governorate, which houses 360,000 people.

Approximately 600 homes and vital infrastructure have been completely destroyed, while 3,250 housing units in the camp are now uninhabitable.

⚠Jenin Refugee Camp has become uninhabitable due to 68 days of Israeli aggression, with 21,000 displaced and thousands of homes destroyed. The siege on Jenin Governorate continues, and clashes are intensifying across the West Bank. As the Israeli military escalates its… pic.twitter.com/nRDiBujeGL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 29, 2025

The occupation forces have sent additional military reinforcements, including bulldozers, to the Jenin refugee camp, where street expansion and paving are ongoing. Live ammunition is being fired in and around the camp, with infantry units operating inside and drones flying overhead. As a result, 21,000 people have been displaced, seeking refuge in the city of Jenin and surrounding villages.

Meanwhile, the Israeli website Walla reported that the Israeli army is ramping up engineering operations, focused on demolition and bulldozing, in Palestinian refugee camps in northern occupied West Bank.

A commander from Israel’s Central Command stated that the Israeli government aims to dismantle these camps, viewing them as militant strongholds, and turn them into residential areas within the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm.

Israeli occupation forces have been intensifying their military aggression against the Jenin and Tulkarm governorates since January 21, which has involved arrests and systematic investigations targeting numerous families, in addition to converting homes into military barracks.

Since the beginning of the genocidal war on Gaza, Israeli forces and settlers have escalated attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, resulting in over 938 Palestinian deaths, nearly 7,000 injuries, and 15,700 arrests, according to official Palestinian data.

(PC, AJA)