Jenin Youth Killed, Ramallah Village Attacked as Israeli Settlers, Army Rampage West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces also shot and killed a 20-year-old Palestinian man in the town of Yaabad in Jenin.

Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers set fire to several vehicles and attempted to set fire to two Palestinian homes during an attack in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Monday night.

Israeli occupation forces also shot and killed a young man at a checkpoint near the town of Yaabad in Jenin, while also carrying out raids and violent incursions into several areas in the West Bank.

The head of the Burqa village council, Sayel Kanaan, told the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, that settlers stormed the western side of the village and set fire to a vehicle yard belonging to Mohammad Saber. He added that Israeli army stormed the area following the settlers’ attack.

Al Jazeera Arabic reported that residents of Burqa confronted the settlers before the occupation forces stormed the town. They obstructed the entry of civil defense vehicles to extinguish the fires that had spread to some forests, the report stated.

Videos show dozens of Palestinian-owned vehicles engulfed in flames after Israeli settlers set them on fire at a salvage yard in the village of Burqa, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/MtBPOr1gNO — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 15, 2025

A video emerged documenting a number of settlers throwing incendiary materials at vehicles, the report added. Despite the settlers’ withdrawal to the Tzur Harel settlement outpost, residents of Burqa village expressed fear of a recurrence of the attacks.

Burqa has been subjected to repeated raids by settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, which include the firing of live ammunition at citizens and attacks on their property, according to WAFA.

Israeli settlers set fire to a vehicle scrapyard while while attempting to burn several homes in the town of Burqa, east of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/zfauwqPDmN — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 15, 2025

Youth Killed

The news agency also reported the killing of a Palestinian youth near the town of Yaabad in the occupied West Bank governorate of Jenin, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli forces opened fire at Yousef Walid Sheikh-Ibrahim, 20, from the village of Kafr Ra‘i, in the vicinity of the Ya’bad-Mevo Dotan checkpoint, killing him. The army then abducted the youth’s body.

Palestinian youth Yousef Walid Ibrahim, from the town of Kafr Ra’i, was killed by Israeli soldiers southwest of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/lvpsSv3w0s — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 14, 2025

Health Ministry statistics show that since the onset of the military aggression on the Jenin city and refugee camp 174 days ago, the Israeli army has killed 42 Palestinians, with dozens more injured and detained, the report added.

Elderly Man in Settler Attack

On Tuesday, an elderly Palestinian man was injured after being severely beaten by illegal settlers in Khirbet Umm Nir, south of Hebron (al-Khalil), in the southern West Bank, according to WAFA.

Illegal Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank have surged, with more than 2,000 cases reported since October 7, 2023 pic.twitter.com/8mgXIsdSSN — TRT World (@trtworld) July 15, 2025

The settlers attacked the elderly man while he was on his agricultural land in Khirbet Umm Nir, located within the Masafer Yatta area. The assault caused severe injuries and bruises to various parts of his body and was transferred to a medical center for treatment, while settlers continued their rampage in the area under the protection of the Israeli occupation army, the report stated.

This is part of the ongoing escalation against the residents of the area with the aim of forcibly displacing them and seizing their land. Villages and towns south of Hebron have been witnessing repeated attacks by settlerss, including beatings, threats, and vandalism of property, the report noted.

Bus Driver Attacked

Also on Tuesday, Israeli settlers physically assaulted a Palestinian man near the Neve Yaakov settlement in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, WAFA reported, citing local sources.

The victim, identified as Ahmad Al-Maghrabi, a bus driver from Jerusalem, was attacked while driving pass the illegal settlement. He sustained bruises and facial injuries as a result of the assault.

#Israel‘s settlers & security forces intensified killings & attacks in the occupied West Bank, incl. demolition of hundreds of homes & forced mass displacement of Palestinians. This must stop. There must be thorough, independent and transparent investigations. Those responsible… pic.twitter.com/rLAq55QHNx — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) July 15, 2025

The incident comes amid a surge in settler violence across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, with increasing reports of harassment and attacks against Palestinians and their properties.

Settler Outposts

In a separate incident, settlers on Tuesday erected two additional tents on Palestinian-owned land in the village of Al-Minya, southeast of Bethlehem, bringing the total number of settler tents in the newly established outpost in the Al-Qarn area to five, according to local sources cited by WAFA.

Zayed Kawazba, head of the Al-Minya village council, told WAFA that the latest expansion is part of an ongoing push by settlers to consolidate control over strategic areas around the village.

Since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, settlers have established three new outposts in the region; “Rakhmeh” to the north near Tuqu’, “Nasb Fatih Sadro” to the east, and the newly emerging “Al-Qarn” outpost to the south, the report stated.

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers have destroyed water wells in a town in the occupied West Bank, a local non-governmental organization said on Monday. The armed settlers caused significant destruction to the Ein Samiya wells in Ramallah in the central West Bank on Sunday night,… pic.twitter.com/mHIaCjYSJ7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 14, 2025

Kawazba pointed out that the ongoing settler violence has turned Al-Minya, home to around 3,000 residents, into a besieged and distressed community. Key village entrances from the west and south have been blocked, and the local high school has remained closed since the beginning of the Israeli offensive, the report noted.

He said that the settlers had previously seized approximately 250 dunums of village land, setting up a solar power station to supply energy to the nearby settlements of Ma’ale Amos and Ibei Hanahal, both built on Palestinian land.

Kawazba called on the international community and human rights organizations to intervene immediately to halt the settlers’ escalating attacks, which have isolated the village and severely disrupted daily life for its residents, WAFA reported.

Military Raids

Al Jazeera Arabic reported that the army also stormed the town of Kafr Dan, northwest of Jenin, firing live ammunition, raiding and searching several homes. Israeli forces also raided the village of Fahma, where clashes erupted.

While in the Jabal Abu Dhahir area of Jenin, the Israeli army raided and searched a home, deployed snipers in the area, and detained a young man, who was later released.

Also in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces stormed the suburbs of Aktaba, Shuweika, Dhnaba, and Nabi Ya’qub Park in Tulkarm, carrying out a widespread campaign of harassment and searches targeting residents and their property.

Israeli occupation forces storm the town of Silat al-Harithiya west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/XgyO0XxwLw — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 15, 2025

The occupation army set up military checkpoints, stopped vehicles, conducted searches, checked passengers’ IDs, and interrogated a number of passengers on the spot.

Al Jazeera cited WAFA as reporting that the raids included a brutal assault on a child while he was riding his bicycle, resulting in the bicycle being destroyed.

Another young man was assaulted after his shop was raided. He was subsequently detained.

In the east of Qalqilya, the Israeli army stormed the village of Hajja with military vehicles, but no arrests were reported.

In the central West Bank, an Israeli force raided the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, on Monday. The occupation forces deployed throughout the village’s streets and set up a military checkpoint at its western entrance. They also raided a home and stopped and searched several vehicles, but no arrests were reported.

Scores Detained

In the early hours of Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces launched a wide-scale arrest and raid campaign across several West Bank governorates, detaining more than 32 Palestinians, including former prisoners and young men, according to WAFA.

During the first half of 2025, a total of 3,850 arrests of Palestinians were recorded in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, including approximately 400 arrests among children and 125 among women. The highest number of arrests occurred in March, with 800 arrests documented.… pic.twitter.com/csC7fJQAQi — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) July 14, 2025

The arrest campaign included violent house searches, vandalism of property, the setting up of military checkpoints, and the closure of main and secondary roads.

This detention campaign comes within the framework of the escalating policy pursued by the Israeli occupation in the West Bank, which aims to terrorize citizens, restrict movement, and persecute activists and former prisoners, the report stated.

(The Palestine Chronicle)