Jewish Settlers Assault Shepherds near Bethlehem

Jewish settlers today assaulted Palestinian shepherds in Kisan village, to the east of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mayor of Kisan, Ahmad Ghazal, told WAFA that settlers from the illegal Jewish settlement of Ibei Hanahal hurled rocks toward a number of shepherds, injuring one, and released dogs towards the sheep, which devoured the heads of several sheep.

Located 11 kilometers to the south of Bethlehem city, Kisan has a population of some 600 and occupies a total area of 133,330 dunams.

Under the Oslo Accords, an agreement made 25 years ago that was supposed to last just five years towards a self-governing country alongside Israel, the Palestinian Authority was given limited control over a tiny pocket of land occupying 112 dunams, accounting for less than 1 percent of the village’s total area. Israel maintains control over 108,952, classified as Area C, accounting for 81.7 percent.

The remaining part of 24,266 dunams, accounting for 18 percent, is classified as a nature reserve.

Israel has established three illegal settlements, namely Ma‘ale Amos and Mizpe Shalem besides the illegal outpost of Ibei Hanahal, built upon lands confiscated from the village.

Israel has confiscated further land for the construction of settler-only by-pass road no. 901 and road no. 3698, which extend for 16.1 kilometers on the village land.

