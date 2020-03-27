Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Herders, Injure One near Hebron

Jewish settlers today attacked Palestinian herders and other civilians in the village of Al-Tuwani, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to a local activist.

Fo’ad Amour, a local rights activist, told WAFA that Jewish settlers, along with attack dogs, assaulted herders in the village and injured one of them in his abdomen and hand. The man was moved to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian with stones Qusrah 21 Oct 2019 On the morning of 21 October 2019, at around 9:30 A.M., some 20 settlers, some with guns and dogs, assaulted residents of Qusrah who were picking olives on their own land. The settlers th… https://t.co/pDHa7zezUi — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) January 6, 2020

Illegal Jewish settlers are notorious for their attacks on Palestinians, but assaults on Palestinian farmers and herders have been frequent over the past few months.

Armed settlers and soldiers often prevent Palestinian shepherds from herding in the open pastures of the occupied West Bank in order to force them to abandon the area.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

The West Bank today: Settlers pursue sheep herders in the northern Jordan Valley

Al-Aghwar 2-20-2020 – Today, Thursday, settlers chased sheep herders near Khlet Makhoul in the northern Jordan Valley pic.twitter.com/n8Qlu4CS7H — صوت العاصفةمن غزة (@asefa2020) February 20, 2020

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)