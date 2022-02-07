Jewish Settlers Attempt to Torch Palestinian House in Hebron (VIDEO)

Jewish settlers on Monday attempted to torch a Palestinian house in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Imad Abu Shamsiya, the founder of Human Rights Defenders, said that Jewish settlers from the nearby illegal colonial settlement of Ramat Yishai attempted to set the house of Tayseer Abu Eisha on fire.

Watch: Israeli settlers from the nearby illegal colonial settlement of Ramat Yishai, located in the heart of Hebron, attempted setting the house of Tayseer Abu Eisha on fire in the area of Tal al-Ramida, today.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/g68rBKWEOO — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) February 7, 2022

He added that Abu Eisha’s house is located the closest to the settlement, in the area of Tal al-Ramida.

Abu Shamisya noted that the family woke up to the settlers attempting to cut off the barbed-wire fence separating the house from the settlement and setting a sun shade sail used to protect the house on fire.

He added that Abu Eisha’s house has become a frequent target of settler attacks with the purpose of driving the family out of the house.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)