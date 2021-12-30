Jewish Settlers Chop down Dozens of Olive Trees in Nablus

Jewish settlers demolished dozens of olive trees belonging to a Palestinian resident in the village of Burin, to the south of Nablus, on Thursday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that a local resident discovered on Thursday morning that illegal Jewish settlers had cut down 46 olive trees at the southern part of the village of Burin.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property is commonplace in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)