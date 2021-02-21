Jewish Settlers Chop down Dozens of Olive Trees near Bethlehem

February 21, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years. (Photo:

Jewish settlers cut down today dozens of olive trees belonging to a Palestinian resident in the village of al-Walaja, northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ibrahim Awad, a local activist, told WAFA that local resident Fawzi Khalifa was surprised to find out that Jewish settlers have used an electric saw to chop down around 70 olive trees that are over ten years of age.

Awad added that the village has recently been subjected to several Israeli violations, including demolition and stop construction notices, razing of lands, and uprooting of trees.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.