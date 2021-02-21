Jewish Settlers Chop down Dozens of Olive Trees near Bethlehem

Jewish settlers cut down today dozens of olive trees belonging to a Palestinian resident in the village of al-Walaja, northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

War on nature: How Zionist colonialism has destroyed the environment in Palestine https://t.co/I6KAzwoedy — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 26, 2019

Ibrahim Awad, a local activist, told WAFA that local resident Fawzi Khalifa was surprised to find out that Jewish settlers have used an electric saw to chop down around 70 olive trees that are over ten years of age.

Awad added that the village has recently been subjected to several Israeli violations, including demolition and stop construction notices, razing of lands, and uprooting of trees.

This elder Palestinian, is crying for the sake of his Olive trees, which have been uprooted by the Zionist settlers. He is saying : "watching every one of those 50 trees growing up, is like watching my sons growing up,how much I wished I got shot, before I live to see this". pic.twitter.com/CDMItYBs1d — Mazen Y. Salman (@mazen_salman) September 6, 2020

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)