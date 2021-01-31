Jewish Settlers Set up Caravan on Palestinian Land

Jewish settlers last night set up a caravan on a Palestinian-owned land near the village of Bidya, in the occupied West Bank district of Salfit, apparently in a prelude to establishing a new settlement outpost, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Three vehicles brought the caravan at about 3:30 pm last night and installed it in the Khallet Hassan area, on the outskirts of the village that has been facing an imminent threat of confiscation for the benefit of the Israeli settlement project.

There are over 700,000 settlers living in Jewish-only settlements across the West Bank in violation of international law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention which expressly bans the relocation of the occupying nation’s civilian population to the land of the occupied.

According to Israeli rights group B’Tselem, Israel has used a complex legal and bureaucratic mechanism to take control of more Palestinian land in the West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)