Joint Arab Statement Rejects Trump’s Call to Forcibly Displace Gazans

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Arab foreign ministers have issued a joint statement rejecting US President Donald Trump’s proposal to displace Gazans to Egypt and Jordan, reaffirming their support for Palestinian rights.

A joint Arab statement issued on Saturday, following a meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo, strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan.

The statement affirmed full support for the Palestinian people’s steadfastness on their land and their legitimate rights under international law.

The meeting included representatives from Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League.

The statement emphasized the participants’ ​​”rejection of (any attempts) to compromise Palestinians’ unalienable rights, whether through settlement activities, or evictions or annex of land or through vacating the land from its owners … in any form or under any circumstances or justifications”.

It also expressed their commitment to working with the Trump administration to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution, aiming to free the region from conflicts.

On Wednesday, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also rejected Trump’s idea and said Egyptians would take to the streets to express their disapproval.

​​“Displacement of the Palestinian people from their land is an injustice that we cannot take part in,” he reportedly said.

Regarding the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the statement stressed the importance of sustaining the truce, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches all parts of Gaza, and removing obstacles to the delivery of assistance.

The ministers also called for the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, rejected any attempts to divide the Strip, and urged the Palestinian Authority to assume its responsibilities in the territory.

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, which came into effect on January 19, is set to last for 42 days in its first phase.

During this period, negotiations will aim to transition to subsequent phases of the agreement.

The statement also highlighted the devastating impact of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which, with US support, has resulted in over 159,000 Palestinians killed or wounded—most of them children and women—and more than 14,000 missing since October 7, 2023.

(PC, AJA)