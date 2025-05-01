Jordan Forcibly Evicts over 100 Residents of Palestinian Refugee Camp

HRW said that the compensation promises did not meet basic international standards for compensation, which require redress proportional to the harm suffered.

Jordan has forcibly evicted and demolished homes and shops in an informal Palestinian refugee camp in Amman as part of a road expansion project, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The eviction took place “without adequate consultation, notice, compensation process, relocation assistance, or means of redress,” HRW said in a report this week, adding that more families are expected to be affected as the project continues.

“Displacing families and cutting off livelihoods without proper safeguards and a fair compensation process leaves scores of people with few places to turn for help,” Adam Coogle, deputy Middle East director at HRW, said.

“Jordanian authorities should prioritize the rights of residents when considering infrastructure projects and ensure that no one is left without adequate housing or other fundamental rights,” Coogle added.

The demolitions in the Al-Mahatta camp are part of the Greater Amman Municipality’s 2022–2026 strategic plan, HRW said.

The camp’s Defense Committee, which residents formed to negotiate on their behalf, said that “as of February 2025, the municipality had ordered the demolition of 25 homes that housed at least 101 people, as well as several shops.”

Some shops were demolished on November 20, 2024, and the rest of the demolitions were carried out between November 27 and December 2.

Short Notice

Displaced residents told HRW that the government gave them only two weeks to a month’s notice in November and vague, verbal promises of compensation of 80 Jordanian dinars (about US$113) per square meter, with little transparency about the process or timeline, the report noted.

HRW said that the compensation promises did not meet basic international standards for compensation, which require redress proportional to the harm suffered, including lost income, property value, and relocation costs.

“Compensation should not leave displaced residents worse off or force them into further hardship,” the report noted.

Al-Mahatta, established after the 1948 mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during Israel’s creation, “is not recognized by the Jordanian government as an official refugee camp. “

Residents receive water, electricity, and sanitation services and pay property taxes, yet the lack of recognition has left them without legal protections, HRW said.

‘Donation’

The organization noted that in response to complaints about the inadequacy of the compensation, Mayor Shawarbeh said that residents were not entitled to compensation at all, as they were “encroaching on state land.” He clarified that what the municipality offered was not compensation but a “donation,” framed as a legal and humanitarian workaround rather than a right for the affected individuals.

The authorities ignored attempts by residents to halt the demolitions through peaceful public protests and dialogue, residents said. Later in December, authorities offered to increase “donations” for some residents.

Extra Expenses

The residents also said that the amount verbally offered does not account for residents’ investments in renovating their homes and businesses, the report noted.

One resident, who was the only regular breadwinner in his family, told Human Rights Watch in January that he had not been able to find work since the evictions.

Al-Mahatta and reach the al-Nuzha or al-Hashmi neighborhoods in five minutes,” he said. He is now living in Tabarbour, around five kilometers (three miles) away from his demolished home, the report noted.

“Now I need to take a taxi or the Rapid Bus Transit for 2.5 dinars [about $3.50] which is a big increase [in expenses],” he said.

A shop tenant said that “one of the municipality employees came before I moved and asked me why I haven’t vacated yet and said if I don’t vacate, they will demolish it over my head.”

The move across the street to another building cost him about 5,000 dinars (about $7,052), which he borrowed from various people, not including items damaged during the move, HRW stated.

He was not initially formally informed of a clear compensation mechanism and later received only 1,800 dinars (about $2,538) as compensation, followed by verbal promises of more money, he said.

International Law Requirements

The camp houses approximately 8,000 residents, HRW said, citing the Encyclopedia of Palestinian Camps, a website that documents the history of Palestinian displacement and refugee camps in the region.

Residents told the organization that the camp also houses some residents who are not of Palestinian origin.

HRW pointed out that under international law, evictions should not leave people homeless or vulnerable to other human rights violations.

“The authorities should ensure access to adequate alternative housing, located near the original residence and livelihood sources and meeting international standards for security, infrastructure, affordability, and habitability,” the organization stated.

People with disabilities “have a fundamental right to housing that is safe, secure, accessible, and affordable.”

Additionally, HRW emphasized, authorities should ensure that evicted residents have access to essential needs, including food, potable water, sanitation, basic shelter, medical services, education, and livelihoods.

