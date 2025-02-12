Jordan: No Settlement, No Displacement, No Solutions at Our Expense

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amman firmly rejects any displacement of Palestinians and insists Gaza can be rebuilt without forcing its residents to leave.

Jordan reiterated its rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their land on Wednesday, emphasizing that Gaza can be rebuilt without its residents being forced to leave.

The statement followed a meeting between Jordanian King Abdullah II and US President Donald Trump, who has been advocating for the displacement of Palestinians and US control over the Strip.

Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan affirmed that his country’s stance on displacement remains clear and firm, stating that there will be no settlement, no displacement, and no solutions at Jordan’s expense.

He added that Jordan is coordinating with Arab countries to establish a “unified Arab position” on rebuilding Gaza.

In a statement posted on the X platform, Hassan commended “the wisdom, prudence, and diplomacy of His Majesty the King, who clearly affirmed that Jordan’s interests, stability, and the protection of Jordan and Jordanians are above all considerations.”

نشيد بحنكة وحكمة ودبلوماسية جلالة الملك الذي أكد بوضوح أن مصلحة الأردن واستقراره وحماية الأردن والأردنيين فوق كل اعتبار. موقف الأردن واضح وثابت بشأن التهجير: فلا توطين، ولا تهجير، ولا حلول على حساب الأردن. حل القضية الفلسطينية في فلسطين، التي ستبقى رغم الاحتلال والظلم، وطن… — جعفر حسّان (@JafarHassan) February 12, 2025

King Abdullah II reaffirmed his opposition to the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank in a separate post on X following his meeting with Trump at the White House.

The US president defended his proposal to develop the Strip by transferring its residents to other countries.

Following the talks, the Jordanian king stated, “I stressed that my first commitment is to Jordan, its stability, and the well-being of Jordanians,” while emphasizing that rejecting Palestinian displacement is a common Arab position.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi confirmed that King Abdullah II presented Jordan’s vision during his discussions with the US president in Washington, asserting that Gaza can be reconstructed without displacing its people.

In statements to Al Jazeera, Safadi added that Egypt is working on this plan in coordination with Jordan and other Arab countries.

Hassan, in his statement on X, further emphasized that “the solution to the Palestinian issue is in Palestine, which, despite the occupation and injustice, will remain the homeland of the Palestinians and their land that they will not abandon.”

He added, “Jordan will not act alone on issues related to the future of Palestine and the region.”

He also highlighted Jordan’s regional role, stating, “Jordan’s voice is heard, its role is essential, and solutions cannot be imposed at its expense.” He stressed the country’s unwavering position, declaring, “Jordan has always been strong with its leadership, people, institutions, national resilience, positions, and constants that it will never abandon.”

Safadi, meanwhile, revealed that Arab countries will present their plan to Trump once it is finalized, stressing that Jordan’s position remains firm and unchanging in rejecting the displacement of Palestinians to Jordan, Egypt, or any other Arab country.

He further explained that Jordan supports a resolution to the Palestinian issue through the establishment of a Palestinian state that secures all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

According to Safadi, the American president justified his displacement plan on humanitarian grounds, claiming that reconstruction could not proceed without relocating Gaza’s residents. However, King Abdullah II argued that reconstruction and humanitarian relief could be achieved while Palestinians remained in Gaza.

During a joint press conference with the Jordanian king at the White House on Tuesday, Trump reaffirmed his plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, asserting that both countries would provide a “piece of land” for the displaced. He also expressed confidence that his proposal to annex the West Bank to Israel would succeed.

At the press conference, King Abdullah II stated that Arab countries would submit their response to Trump’s Gaza plan, noting that Egypt’s proposal must first be considered.

He added that the matter would be discussed further at an upcoming Arab summit in Cairo on the 27th of this month, where regional leaders will address developments in the Palestinian issue.

(PC, AJA)