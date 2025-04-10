Journalist among 15 Palestinians Detained by Israel in West Bank Raids

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More than 9,000 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons and detention centers, including 350 child prisoners and 21 female prisoners.

A journalist is among at least 15 more Palestinians detained in the latest Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to Palestinian prisoner groups.

The arrests, which took place in several towns and areas in the West Bank, included a journalist and a woman from Nablus city, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement cited by the Anadolu news agency.

WATCH | The moment Israeli occupation troops detained Palestinian journalist Samer Khatira from his home during a military raid in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/Z3jtdeyQ2Y — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 10, 2025

Journalist Samir Khweira, who works for a local radio station in Nablus, was taken into Israeli custody, a local source confirmed to Anadolu.

The organizations said at least 800 Palestinians were detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank last month.

The detainees included 18 women and 84 minors, while hundreds of Palestinians were interrogated by Israeli soldiers in March, the organizations reportedly noted.

According to the latest figures from Addameer, the Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, cited by WAFA, there are currently 9,500 Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers, including 350 child prisoners and 21 female prisoners.

Six Shot in Balata Raid

On Wednesday evening, six Palestinians sustained injuries from Israeli army gunfire in the Balata refugee camp, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, WAFA reported, citing the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Director of the PRCS Center, Amid Ahmad, said that PRCS crews provided first aid treatment to six civilians who sustained injuries from Israeli army gunfire before rushing them to a hospital. Four of the casualties sustained injuries from live ammunition, and two others were hit by rubber-coated steel bullets, Ahmad added.

The Israeli occupation army continues the military raid into Balata camp in Nablus since dawn today. pic.twitter.com/W5roxPOYCX — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) April 10, 2025

He also said that a minor sustained an injury to the face after being directly hit by a tear gas canister, five Palestinians were injured due to being assaulted by Israeli soldiers, and 50 others suffocated from excessive tear gas inhalation.

He pointed out that PRCS crews evacuated 21 patients, including four minors, from the refugee camp to hospitals in the course of the army raid, WAFA reported.

🔴Occupation soldiers obstruct the work of the PRCS teams in #Nablus, searching an ambulance while trying to reach one of the patients in areas that were raided by the Israeli. pic.twitter.com/12Tc08JePR — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) April 10, 2025

The occupation forces barged their way into the camp in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, deploying extensively in the refugee camp and sealing off its entrances.

The soldiers ordered a number of families out of their houses at gunpoint and ransacked their houses, causing destruction.

Ongoing Tulkarm Incursion

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression on the city of Tulkarm and its camp for the 74th consecutive day, and on the Nour Shams camp for the 61st day, amid military reinforcements, escalating operations on the ground, and the demolition of homes, WAFA reported.

The Israeli army blew up the home of detainee Muhammad Jawdat Qasim Shahrour in the eastern neighborhood of the city on Wednesday morning.

The occupation forces blew up the house of prisoner Muhammad al-Shahrour in the eastern neighborhood of Tulkarm. pic.twitter.com/3SS8ALHnwg — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) April 10, 2025

The occupation forces surrounded the area at dawn and forced the residents of neighboring homes to evacuate amidst heavy military reinforcements, according to WAFA.

In February, the occupation forces notified the family of Shahrour, 28, that they would seize and demolish his apartment, located on the ground floor of a four-story residential building, the report noted. Shahrour had been detained since April 9, 2024.

The latest raids came as the Israeli army has continued a deadly military offensive in the northern West Bank since January, killing over 70 Palestinians, displacing thousands, and turning many homes into military outposts.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)