Joy in Gaza: UNRWA Summer Camps Are Back (PHOTOS)

July 26, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
The UNRWA's 2022 Summer Fun Weeks project is part of a long series of entertaining and educational activities. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

After two years of interruptions, the UNRWA summer camps are back, and Palestinian refugee children in Gaza are having the time of their lives. 

The UNRWA’s 2022 Summer Fun Weeks project is part of a long series of entertaining and educational activities that aim at helping the Palestinian refugee children in Gaza channel the trauma and stress of living through war and deprivation under the Israeli blockade on the Strip.

The Palestine Chronicle spent a day documenting the fun and joy felt by many Palestinian children in a UNRWA summer camp. 

(Translated by Mohammed Rafik Mhawesh)

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*