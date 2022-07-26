Joy in Gaza: UNRWA Summer Camps Are Back (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

After two years of interruptions, the UNRWA summer camps are back, and Palestinian refugee children in Gaza are having the time of their lives.

The UNRWA’s 2022 Summer Fun Weeks project is part of a long series of entertaining and educational activities that aim at helping the Palestinian refugee children in Gaza channel the trauma and stress of living through war and deprivation under the Israeli blockade on the Strip.

The Palestine Chronicle spent a day documenting the fun and joy felt by many Palestinian children in a UNRWA summer camp.

(Translated by Mohammed Rafik Mhawesh)

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)