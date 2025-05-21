Kashmir & Palestine: Unpacking Shared Struggles on The Floodgate Podcast

By Romana Rubeo

The Floodgate Podcast hosts Abdulla Moaswes to reveal the ideological and strategic ties between India and Israel, unraveling how they shape repression and resistance in Kashmir and Palestine.

In the latest episode of The Floodgate Podcast, Ramzy Baroud engaged with renowned scholar Abdullah Moaswes in a comprehensive analysis of the Kashmir conflict.

The conversation highlighted that resolving Kashmir’s complex situation requires appreciating its multifaceted colonial history, the evolving regional dynamics, and the intricate connections to parallel struggles like that of Palestine.

The interview underscored the urgent need for renewed anti-colonial coalitions worldwide, moving beyond simplistic narratives to understand the profound injustices faced by the Kashmiri people.

Here are five key takeaways from the discussion:

Historical Colonial Policies

According to Moaswes, the modern history of Kashmir is deeply rooted in the colonial intrigues of the British Empire and the subsequent Dogra rule.

The transfer of Kashmir to Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1846, for what British politicians called a “paltry sum,” set the stage for nearly a century of extreme repression and policies that systematically disadvantaged the Muslim majority.

This historical legacy, characterized by discriminatory land ownership laws and restrictions on religious practices, laid the groundwork for the enduring resentment and conflict seen today.

As Moaswes explained, “The way this princely state became constituted was that in 1846, during the Second Anglo-Sikh War, the Sikh Empire was forced to forfeit its rule over that region. The ruler of Jammu, a man called Gulab Singh — Maharaja Gulab Singh — paid a lump sum of 75 lakhs… to the East India Company to gain control over that region.”

He further elaborated on the impact of this rule, stating, “This period is really important. It’s characterized by extreme repression on the part of the Dogras, who also instituted a system of land ownership that privileged upper-caste Hindu families in the region. They had banned Muslims from owning land outright.”

The human cost of these policies was significant, as highlighted by the historical example of Dachigam National Park: “The name ‘Dachigam’ is a translation of ‘ten villages,’ referring to the fact that there were once ten villages in that region, which were depopulated in the early 20th century for the Dogras to use as a personal hunting ground.”

Kashmir-Palestine Solidarity is Deep-Rooted

The affinity between Kashmiris and Palestinians, and vice versa, is not a recent phenomenon but a historical connection rooted in shared experiences of dispossession and resistance against colonial powers.

This solidarity, according to the renowned scholar, predates the creation of modern states and has been sustained through various political and ideological movements over decades, reflecting a mutual recognition of parallel struggles for self-determination.

Moaswes highlighted this enduring connection, stating, “There’s a great deal of affinity that Kashmiris have towards the Palestinians and the Palestinian struggle, and you could maybe help us understand the roots of this affinity — but also the same thing Palestinians felt towards Kashmir. There has always been a really interesting connection between the Muslims of South Asia in general and Palestine.”

He further elaborated on the historical depth of this solidarity: “One of the leaders of the Khilafat Movement is buried in the Old City of Jerusalem, as a testament to this connection.”

The symbolic resonance of Palestine for Kashmiris is particularly poignant: “Later, ‘Free Palestine’ became a substitute for ‘Free Kashmir,’ especially after the Indian army banned slogans related to Kashmir’s independence. So for Kashmiris, Palestine became a proxy language of resistance.”

Impact of Hindu Nationalism on Kashmiri Identity

The rise of Hindu nationalism, particularly embodied by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has profoundly impacted the Kashmiri people and their identity.

This ideological shift has exacerbated existing tensions and fueled a virulent Islamophobia that targets Kashmiris, leading to increased marginalization and the suppression of their distinct cultural and political aspirations.

Moaswes unpacked the historical roots of this Hindu nationalist ideology, drawing parallels to European fascism: “Leaders like Savarkar — who was an atheist — defined ‘Hindu’ not in religious terms, but as someone whose fatherland and holy land are both India. It mirrored European fascist rhetoric, and indeed had ties to Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy.”

He further quoted Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar a key leader of the Hindutva organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who “spoke of five unities: geography, race, religion, culture, and language. He admired Nazi Germany and anticipated Zionism achieving similar ‘unity’ in Palestine.”

The implications of this ideology are stark for Kashmiris, as underscored by Savarkar’s assertion: “Savarkar once said that in a war between India and Pakistan, all Muslims would support Pakistan — and thus India should support Israel.”

India-Israel Relations

The growing strategic alliance between India and Israel marks a significant shift in regional alignments, with both nations finding common ground in their shared interests and, at times, their approaches to territorial disputes and internal dissent.

This alliance has complex implications for the broader Middle East and South Asia, and particularly for the Palestinian and Kashmiri struggles.

Moaswes revealed a fascinating historical detail regarding this relationship, noting that “Nehru requests military support from Israel — munitions and weapons to give him the upper hand against China. He had requested from Ben-Gurion not to put the Israeli flag on the shipments. Ben-Gurion refused. Eventually, Nehru conceded, and the shipment arrived.”

This early engagement highlights a long-standing, albeit often discreet, connection. Muaswis also pointed out the strategic rationale behind Israel’s overtures: “Israel pursued a policy called the Periphery Doctrine — knowing that many Arab states weren’t amenable to normal relations, they sought to build alliances with powerful non-Arab states on the periphery: Turkiye, Iran, Ethiopia, and India.”

The present-day ramifications of this alliance are particularly concerning, as “India was signing massive arms deals with Israel — including the drones used in Gaza. The same drones are co-produced with Indian firms like Adani, in partnership with Israeli firms like Elbit.”

Complex Palestinian Diplomacy

Palestinian diplomacy, especially under figures like Yasser Arafat, has navigated a complex path in its relations with India.

According to Moaswes, while India publicly adopted a pro-Palestine stance for decades, underlying political realities and strategic calculations often led to a more nuanced engagement, at times raising questions about the principled consistency of such alliances, particularly in light of India’s actions in Kashmir.

He critically assessed this historical dynamic: “Still, Arafat has been criticized for unprincipled alliances. The Syrian writer Sadeq al-Azm once referred to ‘Palestinian Zionism’ to critique such realpolitik.”

The scholar elaborated on the implications for Kashmir, stating, “India used its support for Palestine to obscure its oppression in Kashmir.”

The continuity of this approach is evident in contemporary Palestinian leadership: “The PA today continues this same line — awarding Modi Palestine’s highest civilian honor, withdrawing ambassadors from Pakistan at India’s request.”

A Microcosm of Post-Colonial Struggles

The Kashmir conflict serves as a powerful microcosm of unresolved post-colonial struggles, reflecting broader issues of partition, contested sovereignty, and the ongoing impact of colonial legacies on contemporary national identities.

Its complexity underscores how historical contradictions, coupled with modern political dynamics, continue to fuel regional instability and perpetuate human rights abuses.

Moaswes posited that the Kashmir situation is “kind of both” a microcosm and a distinct conflict.

He explained: “Of course, the main driving force of the alienation of Kashmiris specifically is the fact that they did eventually come to constitute the only Muslim-majority state within the Indian union. That’s a major part of it.”

He also highlighted the unique predicament of Kashmiris: “Unlike the Muslims of Kashmir, the Muslims of mainland India are rooted in their land — land that for a long time had been known and recognized to be India. Kashmir, on the other hand, became completely cut off from other regions it had historically traded with.”

This isolation fueled distinct aspirations: “From the beginning, certain Kashmiri political parties and leaders had aspirations toward autonomy, or independence, or to join Pakistan entirely — and not to be part of India at all.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)