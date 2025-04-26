‘Kasr al-Saif’ Ambush: Qassam Brigades Release Footage of Sniper Operations

The Al-Qassam Brigades have released new footage documenting a series of sniper and ambush operations targeting Israeli forces east of Beit Hanoun.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released footage on Saturday showing four Israeli soldiers and officers being targeted by sniper fire using a Ghoul rifle on Al-Awda Street, east of Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip.

The clip opened with previously aired footage from Operation ‘Breaking the Sword’ and a photograph of Sergeant First Class Ghaleb Al-Nasasra, who was killed during that operation.

According to the footage, the sniper attacks were part of the ‘Kasr al-Saif’ ambush, during which Qassam fighters targeted Israeli soldiers and officers stationed in newly established positions east of Beit Hanoun.

Israeli military vehicles, including tanks and armored personnel carriers, were also targeted.

The video captured three sniper operations, while a fourth was not filmed, according to the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Among those shown were two Israeli soldiers positioned atop a tank, one of whom was identified as First Sergeant Asaf Kafri. Both were struck simultaneously, sustaining direct hits. A third soldier, who attempted to aid Kafri, was also shot and fell inside the tank.

Last Monday, the Qassam Brigades had broadcast video footage of an earlier ambush in Beit Hanoun, carried out the previous Saturday.

Dubbed ‘Breaking the Sword’, that operation involved targeting a Storm military jeep, followed by an attack on a support force using a TV 3 anti-personnel explosive device.

Palestinian fighters then struck a newly established Israeli army position with four RPGs and several mortar shells.

Meanwhile, Israel announced the resumption of its military operations in Gaza, citing pressure on Hamas over the issue of detained prisoners. This came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government refused to move forward with the second phase of a ceasefire agreement.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

