Khamenei Strongly Rebukes US, Israel, Vows Resistance to External Aggression

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Khamenei warns the US and Israel of a strong response to their threats, reaffirming Iran’s rejection of foreign pressure and its commitment to resisting external interference.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has vowed a strong response to any potential US or Israeli threats against Iran, emphasizing the country’s firm stance against external aggression.

Speaking during the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Tehran on Monday, Khamenei warned that Washington and Israel would face a severe and equal retaliation if they moved forward with their threats.

He described Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocidal, noting recent massacres that have killed 20,000 children, and reiterated his belief that Israel’s occupation is a colonial enterprise, a proxy force for imperial powers committing crimes across the region.

Khamenei also condemned accusations directed at regional Resistance movements, arguing that the true “proxy force” in the region is Israel, not the Resistance.

He called for the eradication of the “Zionist entity” from Palestine, framing this as a religious, moral, and humanitarian duty.

His comments came amid heightened regional tensions, with Iranian officials firmly rejecting US attempts to pressure Iran into negotiating over its nuclear program.

Trump’s Threats

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not reach an agreement over its nuclear program.

Trump warned that failure to negotiate would result in a bombardment “like no other,” while also hinting at the imposition of secondary tariffs, similar to those levied during his previous administration.

Despite these threats, Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, have dismissed direct negotiations with the US, with Pezeshkian confirming that Iran’s response to Trump’s message had been conveyed through the Sultanate of Oman.

Khamenei, in his address, reiterated that any attempt to incite internal discord in Iran would be met with firm resistance.

He emphasized the unity of the Iranian people, showcasing their long-standing ability to repel foreign interference.

Iran’s Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, also warned foreign powers against threatening Iran’s interests, stressing that while Iran does not seek war, it will respond with full force to any aggression.

(PC, AJA, Al Mayadeen)