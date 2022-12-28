Kicking Out Israeli Apartheid from FIFA: In Conversation with Lina Abojaradeh, Jonathan Kuttab and Karen Rodman – PODCAST

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In this episode of “Palestine In Perspective”, host and Toronto-based writer for the Palestine Chronicle, Paul Salvatori, is joined by a unique guest panel: Palestinian visual artist and writer, Lina Abojaradeh; Palestinian lawyer and co-founder of the well-known human rights organization Al-Haq, Jonathan Kuttab; and Canadian Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activist and director of Justice Peace Advocates, Karen Rodman.

The three explore and discuss, from diverse points of view, the deleterious impact that Israeli apartheid has had on Palestinian football, as well as FIFA’s continued failure to sanction Israel on account of it. This—in keeping with international humanitarian law and the football organization’s own human rights policies—would effectively involve banning Israel’s team from the football organization til they entirely dismantle its regime of apartheid, subjugating both Palestinian footballers and non-footballers alike.

Each panelist shares the important creative, political, and other work they’re doing to help achieve this end, including the “Kick Out Apartheid” campaign that ran parallel to the recent World Cup tournament in Qatar and is still ongoing.

***

“Palestine In Perspective” is a newly featured podcast on The Palestine Chronicle and a sub-series of the social justice and human rights-focused podcast, The Dark Room.

Through candid interviews and discussions with pro-Palestinian voices—from scholars and activists to artists and intellectuals—“Palestine In Perspective” illuminates key issues of Palestinian justice, resistance and the international struggle against Israeli apartheid. The show is hosted by Toronto-based writer, activist and musician Paul Salvatori.

(Thank you to Peter Restivo for the sound mixing of this episode.)