‘Killing Children as a Hobby’: Golan Says Israel Risks Apartheid-Era Isolation

Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan warns that Israel is becoming a global pariah as it commits atrocities against civilians in Gaza.

Yair Golan, head of the Israeli opposition party Democrats, has launched a scathing critique of the Israeli government’s war on Gaza, accusing the state of committing atrocities against civilians and warning that its actions could lead to global isolation akin to apartheid-era South Africa.

In an interview with Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, Golan accused the government of waging a campaign of vengeance rather than a legitimate military operation.

“We are killing children in Gaza as a hobby,” he said, describing the assault as morally and strategically disastrous.

“A sane country does not fight civilians, does not kill children for sport, and does not seek to expel entire populations.”

Golan condemned the current leadership as “vengeful, immoral, and incompetent,” arguing that it lacks the ability to govern in times of crisis.

“This government is full of people with no moral compass and no capacity to manage the country responsibly. This endangers our very existence,” he said.

The former general warned that Israel is fast becoming a pariah state. “We are on the road to international ostracism. The world will not stand by as we commit these crimes. We are heading toward economic, political, and social collapse if this continues.”

His remarks have ignited a political firestorm across Israel’s political spectrum. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called the statements “unforgivable” and accused Golan of fueling antisemitism.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir labeled the comments “bloody anti-Israel slander,” while Communications Minister Shlomi Karhi went further, branding Golan a “terrorist” who endangers Israeli soldiers and obstructs the war effort.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz accused Golan of “tarnishing the army’s reputation” and said such statements should result in political ostracism. Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, called the comments “extreme and false,” demanding that Golan retract and apologize to Israeli soldiers.

Israeli Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also condemned the opposition leader, asserting that “only Hamas is killing children”—a statement widely seen as an attempt to shield the Israeli military from mounting international criticism.

Despite the backlash, Golan has doubled down. Speaking again on Monday, he described the Netanyahu government as an existential threat to Israel.

“This government is leading us to isolation and ruin. The region is moving forward while Israel remains stuck, bearing the consequences alone,” he said. “Saving Israel from this leadership has become an urgent necessity.”

Golan has long been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition. In previous statements, he accused the government of rejecting any meaningful settlement to the war in Gaza and misallocating state resources to political appointments, settlement expansion, and coalition appeasement.

As the genocidal war in Gaza continues with a staggering civilian death toll and widespread destruction, Golan’s comments underscore the growing dissent within Israeli political circles—and the deepening crisis of legitimacy facing the current leadership.

(PC, AJA)