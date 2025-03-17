‘Kingdom’ is Collapsing – Israeli Newspapers on Civil War, Netanyahu’s Dictatorship

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli analysts warn that Netanyahu’s dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar is leading Israel towards a civil war and potential dictatorship.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Shin Bet (Shabak) chief Ronen Bar has captured the attention of many political and military analysts in Israeli newspapers, many of whom have issued warnings about an impending larger crisis.

Most articles collectively suggest that this decision, which will be presented to the government if judicial petitions fail to stop it, could lead to internal divisions described by some as civil war.

One obvious outcome is that the firing of Bar will also strengthen Netanyahu’s grip on the government and its agencies, with some analysts warning against the potential transformation of Israel into an outright dictatorship.

Civil War

Prominent military analyst Nahum Barnea concluded in an article in the Israeli daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth that the confrontation between Netanyahu and Bar is bringing Israel closer to a form of civil war.

Barnea states in the opening of his article, “Israeli society, from reserve soldiers on the Gaza border to Supreme Court judges and media commentators, is divided under the current regime into two groups: those who are convinced that we live in a normal world… and those who believe that Netanyahu and his surrounding clique have broken all the rules. It is clear that Ronen Bar belongs to the second group.”

He adds,

“Ronen Bar is an impressive man with extraordinary abilities. Israel might have benefited had he been prime minister, but Netanyahu’s attempt to dismiss him has sparked a dangerous conflict that brings us closer to a form of civil war—currently without weapons, but we’ve reached a stage of lost trust and insurrection in the security agencies.”

Barnea questions the distinction made by the Shin Bet head between what he called the Kingdom (Israel) and the King (the prime minister), saying that “in the case of Shin Bet, this distinction is problematic because the role of the organization is to protect the kingdom, the king, the queen, and the prince.”

While discussing the widening gap between Netanyahu, who believes in the existence of a deep state conspiring against him, and Bar, who worked to promote a prisoner swap deal before being excluded from the negotiation team, Barnea suggests that their conflict will end with the appointment of a new Shin Bet head. He believes Netanyahu wants to repeat US President Donald Trump’s approach to cement loyalty to himself in Israel.

The military analyst concludes his article by saying that subsequent dismissals of figures like the government’s legal adviser Gali Baharav-Miara and Supreme Court Judge Isaac Amit will follow. “The prime minister has lost his brakes and will rule as he pleases,” he wrote.

Building a Dictatorship

While prominent political writer Ben Caspit, in his article in the Maariv newspaper, highlights the role played by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who welcomed the decision to dismiss Bar, he emphasizes that the decision came after long-standing tensions with Netanyahu regarding Shin Bet’s opposition to the government’s policy, including its handling of violence by settlers in the West Bank and concerns about its impact on Israel’s national security.

The writer sharply criticizes Netanyahu in another article in the paper, warning that Netanyahu’s actions will turn Israel into a dictatorship.

“The man (Netanyahu-PC) is in a state of frenzy. The insight he gained from his last visit to the United States is that whatever Donald Trump does, he can do better,” he wrote. “Instead of discussing hostages held in Hamas tunnels or the stalled deal not being implemented, Netanyahu delivered a ‘loyalty speech’ with a simple task: anyone who is not personally loyal to Netanyahu will not be in the government.”

He continues,

“This is the final stage in transforming Israel, once a Western parliamentary democracy, into a dark Middle Eastern dictatorship, where loyalty is to the king, not the kingdom. Those who do not swear by the wife, son, and Holy Spirit will be cast to the wind. It’s that simple.”

He adds,

“Netanyahu has undermined all the institutions and symbols of the collapsed Israeli kingdom. Even though his responsibility for October 7th (2023) is clear and absolute as prime minister, he neither apologizes nor bows his head, and he’s unwilling to go to the voters as any other leader would after such an event. He is not willing to establish a government investigation committee that includes judges.”

The writer continues his attack on Netanyahu, describing him as “the unicorn in a porcelain shop,” and adds, “Netanyahu has not only been incapable for a long time, but he is the mother of all the incapable. Essentially, Netanyahu is launching an autoimmune attack on the country he claims to lead, and it will soon lead to the collapse of the body.”

He ends his article by calling on the Israeli streets to protest against Netanyahu’s government, asserting that the government has no moral legitimacy. “We will not have another chance to save this country. We are in unprecedented, fateful days,” he concludes.

Controlling the Shin Bet

Meanwhile, a military analyst for Haaretz, Amos Harel, views Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Bar as an attempt to take control of Shin Bet by appointing a loyalist in his place. He argues that the future of Israel’s democracy depends on the Attorney General’s Office and the Supreme Court, which have the power to stop the decision, and public awareness.

Harel writes,

“After nearly a year and a half since the October 7 attack, Benjamin Netanyahu is still (politically-PC) alive. He hasn’t just survived; he dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, while Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi resigned over it, and now he intends to add Shin Bet head Ronen Bar to the list.”

The military analyst believes Netanyahu is acting as if he has nothing to lose, escalating the conflict to a point of chaos that serves his interests. He believes that Netanyahu will soon overcome a major obstacle in passing the state budget before the end of the month, with his escalation against the security agencies and the judiciary benefiting his partners in the religious Zionism and Haredi sectors.

According to Harel, Netanyahu won’t be satisfied with removing Bar from his path. If he sees a good chance of success, he is likely to try to appoint a loyalist in his place who will follow all of Netanyahu’s instructions, regardless of their legal soundness.

He concludes, “If Netanyahu succeeds in removing Bar now, he will be closer to a complete and dangerous takeover of the Shin Bet.”

Although all public opinion polls show widespread popular support for Netanyahu’s resignation, early elections, and the establishment of a government inquiry committee, Harel believes that the prime minister is determined to thwart all efforts against him. His patience and political acumen have kept him in power to this day, contrary to most expectations after October 7.

The Kingdom of Netanyahu

Finally, military correspondent for Maariv, Avi Ashkenazi, concludes that Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Bar is “a step towards changing the character of the State of Israel and building an Israeli dictatorship.”

While calling for all heads of the security and military establishment to resign for their failure on October 7, Ashkenazi states, “The prime minister cannot be above everything. He will not be obliged to provide explanations and will prevent a real investigation by a commission of inquiry into the largest disaster in the country’s history.”

He adds, “In a civilized country, the prime minister would have dissolved the government, presented himself to the electorate, and created a government inquiry committee, without tricks and evasions. The recent decisions lead Israel towards a coup, both governmental and institutional in nature, endangering the freedom of Israeli citizens, freedom of expression, and making Israel a worse place.”

(AJA, PC, Israeli Media)