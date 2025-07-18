‘Lack of Political Will’ in EU’s Failure to Address Ongoing Gaza Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The continued implementation of the EU-Israel Association Agreement while Israel commits serious crimes violates European legal frameworks.

The European Union’s failure to take effective action to halt Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip represents a blatant breach of its international legal obligations, “particularly its duty to prevent and punish genocide,” the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has said.

“This inaction enables the ongoing crimes against Palestinians, granting Israel de facto impunity and effectively rewarding its actions,” the Geneva-based human rights group said.

Such a failure, it added, “strips the EU of any legal or moral credibility in its professed commitment to justice and human rights, while undermining the principles of accountability and the foundations of the international system.”

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, which governs political and economic ties between the two parties, includes a binding clause requiring respect for human rights and democratic principles, Anadolu reported. Failure to comply with this clause can reportedly lead to sanctions or suspension of the agreement.

‘Persistent Complicity’

Earlier this week, EU foreign ministers met to discuss growing concerns over Israel’s ongoing genocidal assault on Gaza, wherein over 58,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. Member states were, however, unable to reach a consensus, resulting in no formal decision to suspend the agreement or impose sanctions.

Euro-Med Monitor said the EU’s 27 foreign ministers agreed to “keep a close watch” on Israel’s adherence to a recent agreement to improve humanitarian access for Gaza, while delaying discussion of ten proposed response options to Israel’s actions in the enclave.

“This position reflects a glaring lack of political will to apply meaningful pressure and highlights the persistent complicity of many member states, effectively granting Israel a green light to continue targeting civilians and destroying their means of survival,” the rights group stated.

Three Formal Reviews

According to Euro-Med Monitor, the EU has conducted three formal reviews over the past year, assessing Israel’s compliance with the human rights clause in Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

“All three revealed strong indications of Israel’s breach of its contractual obligations,” the organization stated.

Watch how Western — especially European — hypocrisy shines when it comes to Gaza.

10 options were proposed to hold Israel accountable for human rights violations, & the EU couldn’t pick a single one.

However, none of the EU’s main institutions, including the European Commission, the European Council, and the European Parliament, “has activated any of the corrective measures available under the agreement, such as invoking Article 79 to adopt appropriate measures in response to violations, or initiating the dispute settlement procedures outlined in Articles 75 and 76.”

The organization noted that by continuing to implement the Association Agreement and granting Israel preferential treatment in trade, research, culture, and education, while it commits serious and documented crimes, “violates European legal frameworks and provides political legitimacy and material support that enable Israel to continue its actions against Palestinian civilians without accountability.”

Legal Obligations

Euro-Med Monitor said this pattern of relations, marked by the absence of legal consequences alongside ongoing political and economic cooperation, “deliberately undermines the legal obligations of European states under international law, including the Genocide Convention, the Geneva Conventions, the Arms Trade Treaty, the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, customary international law, and the Treaty on European Union.”

It also pointed out that EU complicity is “deepened by double standards,” as some European governments continue to issue pro forma statements condemning Israel’s “disproportionate attacks” while simultaneously supplying it with weapons, military technology, and intelligence support.

“These actions are not acts of diplomacy but rather displays of propaganda that actively enable further Israeli crimes,” the organization stated.

Policy of Impunity

The recent sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom, Norway, and others on two Israeli ministers “were selective and narrowly focused, addressing only statements related to the West Bank while ignoring the ongoing atrocities in the Gaza Strip,” it said.

“This approach reinforces a policy of impunity and shields those responsible for grave crimes from accountability,” Euro-Med Monitor stressed.

The organization stressed that the EU “has effective measures available” to pressure Israel, including a comprehensive arms embargo, suspension of the Association Agreement, sanctions on responsible officials and entities, a ban on settlement products, revocation of Schengen visa privileges, and immediate recognition of a Palestinian state.

“Its failure to employ these measures reflects a lack of political will, legal integrity, and moral courage,” the organization stated.

The EU, it emphasized, must uphold its legal obligations under international law “and use all its influence to halt Israel’s crimes” and protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

