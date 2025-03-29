Land Day: Resistance Issues Statement as Pro-Palestine Groups Protest around the World

On Land Day, Hamas rejected all plans for Palestinian displacement and resettlement, emphasizing the importance of resistance and the right of return, while Palestinians and their supporters around the world held demonstrations in solidarity.

On Saturday, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas reaffirmed its rejection of all projects aimed at displacement, resettlement, and the creation of an alternative homeland, emphasizing its commitment to national principles.

In a statement marking the anniversary of Land Day, which falls on Sunday, Hamas declared, “We are deeply rooted in our land, and there is no sovereignty or legitimacy for the occupation over even a square inch of it, especially Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

We demand that humanitarian aid, medicine, fuel, human rights investigators and investigative journalists be allowed into Gaza. The world’s governments must Stop Israel’s Genocide. Otherwise, Gaza will also become the graveyard of international law #EndGazaGenocide #LandDay pic.twitter.com/hLES5hnWrJ — Amnesty Ireland (@AmnestyIreland) March 29, 2025

The movement reiterated that resistance is the only means to defend Palestinian land, reclaim their rights, and thwart the occupation’s aggressive plans.

Hamas also reaffirmed that the right of return for refugees to their homes and lands is an indivisible and collective right that cannot be erased by time.

The movement called on the Arab world and all free people around the globe to intensify solidarity efforts with Gaza’s people and to exert pressure to end Israeli aggression.

For the second consecutive year, Palestinians are commemorating Land Day amidst ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, which has continued since October 7, 2023, resulting in over 163,000 deaths and injuries, as well as thousands of missing persons.

This also coincides with continuing assaults on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, accompanied by growing calls from the Israeli far-right for the displacement of Palestinians from their land.

29.03.25 Berlin. – Palestine Land day rally at Oranienplatz in #Kreuzberg. The march was once again banned by the police.#b2903 #PalestineLandDay pic.twitter.com/43RqMBlyRe — Montecruz Foto (@Montecruzfoto) March 29, 2025

Protests in Europe

On Saturday, demonstrations were held in several German cities, as well as in Britain and France, to mark Land Day. Protesters expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and demanded an end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Palestinian and Arab organizations, along with pro-Palestine groups, organized protests and sit-ins in Dortmund, Bonn, and Frankfurt, although authorities intervened to halt them.

In Berlin, movements and associations, led by Jewish Voice and groups like “Eyes on Palestine” and “Palestine Resists,” joined protests to condemn the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported, adding that protesters gathered at Potsdam Square, calling on the German government to stop supplying Israel with weapons and end the bloodshed in Gaza.

In Paris, the “Euro Palestine” association organized a demonstration under the slogan “Palestine cannot be taken or sold.” The march began at the Gare de l’Est train station and made its way to the Châtelet station in central Paris. The protest was silent, with demonstrators carrying symbolic coffins for children to highlight the massacres committed by the occupation in Gaza.

Commemorating Palestine Land Day in Berlin pic.twitter.com/SHCxaDCH71 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) March 29, 2025

In the UK, demonstrators in Manchester showed solidarity with Palestine, calling for an end to the Israeli war on Gaza. Protesters demanded that the British government cease exporting arms to Israel, accusing it of complicity in potential war crimes. They also called on the international community to hold Israeli leaders accountable for genocide.

Land Day is commemorated by Palestinians on March 30th each year as a powerful reminder of their ongoing resistance to Israeli oppression. The day marks the 1976 general strike and uprisings against Israeli land confiscations in the 1948 territories.

During the protests, Israeli forces brutally suppressed Palestinian demonstrators, killing six, injuring 49, and detaining over 300 others. Despite this violence, Palestinians across the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and refugee camps in Lebanon and elsewhere showed solidarity with their brethren in the 1948 territories.

Since then, Land Day has become a symbol of Palestinian unity and resilience. It serves as a reminder of their deep-rooted connection to the land, their unwavering refusal to surrender it, and their steadfast commitment to the right of return to their homes from which they were forcibly displaced.

