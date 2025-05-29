Latest Gaza’s Ceasefire Proposal – All the Details

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US-brokered ceasefire plan outlines a 60-day truce, phased prisoner exchanges, and a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire.

The Israeli government has officially approved a new ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal brokered by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, while the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas is still reviewing the terms. Israeli media have described the latest American proposal as more favorable to Tel Aviv than previous drafts.

The comprehensive framework, obtained by Al-Jazeera, outlines the terms of a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the phased exchange of captives and prisoners, and the resumption of negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire.

Ceasefire and Oversight

The agreement stipulates a 60-day ceasefire, during which all Israeli offensive operations in Gaza will be suspended.

The United States, under the personal guarantee of President Donald Trump, will oversee Israel’s adherence to the truce. Military and reconnaissance flights over Gaza will be halted for 10 hours per day, extended to 12 hours on days designated for prisoner exchanges.

Captive and Prisoner Exchange

The deal proposes the release of 10 living Israeli captives and the remains of 18 deceased captives over two phases. Half of the captives will be released on the first day of the ceasefire, and the remaining half on the seventh day.

In return, Israel will release:

180 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, 1,111 Palestinian detainees from Gaza arrested after October 7, 2023, and 180 deceased Palestinians, whose remains are held by Israel.

These releases will be carried out simultaneously, without public ceremonies or parades.

Humanitarian Assistance

Upon Hamas’s approval of the agreement, humanitarian aid will be allowed to enter Gaza immediately.

The delivery and distribution of aid will be coordinated through established channels, including the United Nations and the Red Crescent, and will continue uninterrupted for the duration of the ceasefire.

Redeployment of Israeli Forces

Israeli military redeployment will take place in two stages:

On Day 1, following the initial prisoner release, Israeli forces will reposition in northern Gaza and along the Netzarim corridor. On Day 7, a similar redeployment will occur in southern Gaza. Both movements will adhere to previously agreed maps, and final boundary adjustments will be determined by technical teams during proximity talks.

Negotiations for a Permanent Solution

Negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar will commence on the first day of the ceasefire. These talks aim to establish the foundations for a permanent ceasefire and will address:

The exchange of all remaining Israeli captives for Palestinian prisoners, Israeli withdrawal and long-term security arrangements in Gaza, The political and administrative future of Gaza (“day after” arrangements), The official declaration of a permanent ceasefire.

Information Exchange and Guarantees

By the tenth day of the ceasefire, Hamas will be required to provide proof of life or death and medical information for all remaining Israeli captives. In exchange, Israel will disclose information about Palestinian prisoners arrested from Gaza since October 7 and provide figures on deceased detainees.

Hamas will also guarantee the safety, well-being, and security of Israeli captives during the ceasefire.

Possibility of Extension

If a permanent agreement is not reached within the 60-day window, the ceasefire may be extended under mutually agreed terms, provided both sides continue to negotiate in good faith.

US Commitment

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to the region to finalize the agreement and lead negotiations.

President Donald Trump is expected to personally announce the ceasefire once Hamas accepts the proposal.

The United States has pledged to ensure the continuation of good-faith negotiations until a permanent agreement is achieved.

(PC, AJA)