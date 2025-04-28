Latest Israeli Attacks on Gaza Kill 71, Injure over 150 amid Ongoing Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army also released 11 more Palestinians from the Gaza Strip on Monday.

At least 71 Palestinians were killed and 153 others injured in Israel’s ongoing genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

Medical sources told Al Jazeera that 32 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn on Monday, 26 of them in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.

An Al Jazeera correspondent reported that the death toll from the Israeli shelling of a house in Jabalia had risen to 10, including children. Civil Defense officials said it had recovered the bodies of several Palestinians as well as those wounded from under the rubble.

A mother painfully bids farewell to her daughter, who was taken from her by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/nsYuGBIJJH — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 28, 2025

In the southern city of Khan Yunis, a medical source told Al Jazeera that three Palestinians were killed and others injured in shelling that targeted a tent housing displaced persons in the Shafi’i camp, west of the city.

The source reported that the bodies of two Palestinians were recovered from under the rubble of the Kaware’ family home, which was bombed by Israeli forces on Sunday in Jur al-Lut, Khan Yunis.

Zionists bombed a tent and murdered this infant. But this isn’t newsworthy for Western journalists.#GazaHolocaust pic.twitter.com/tDperBoRrk — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) April 28, 2025

An Al Jazeera correspondent also reported that civil defense crews recovered bodies from under the rubble of a house that was bombed by Israel near Khan Yunis, on Sunday night. The correspondent said that civil defense teams were still searching for missing persons under the rubble of the targeted house.

Heavy Shelling

The Anadolu news agency, according to Al Jazeera, quoted a medical source as saying that seven Palestinians were killed and others were injured in a second attack, when a house belonging to the al-Ghamari family was bombed near Hamad Hospital, northwest of Gaza City.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli artillery heavily shelled the neighborhoods of al-Zeitoun, al-Tuffah, and al-Shuja’iyya, east and south of Gaza City.

Breaking | In the latest toll: 8 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that struck a residential building near Al-Aqsa Mosque in Khan Yunis. https://t.co/GifrU9uaXW pic.twitter.com/CPXYkAB6PI — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 28, 2025

They reported that the artillery shelling also targeted the vicinity of the university college south of Gaza City, while army vehicles opened heavy fire toward the eastern areas of the city.

According to witnesses, Israeli artillery also shelled the southern area separating the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah.

Displaced Palestinians Targeted

In central Gaza, Palestinians were injured in shelling that targeted a tent housing displaced persons near the Abu Qatush roundabout in the Maghazi camp, according to the medical source.

Heartbreaking scenes of mass funerals in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, as the Israeli occupation continues its brutal slaughter of innocent civilians, including children. pic.twitter.com/WuGXnenpIV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 28, 2025

Meanwhile, five Palestinians were injured in shelling targeting agricultural land on Abu Sitta Street in the town of Al-Zawayda, according to the same source.

Witnesses also reported that Israeli artillery shelled areas northwest of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 52,314, in addition to 117,792 wounded since October 7, 2023.

‘Starving’ Children – UNRWA

Meanwhile, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that Gaza’s children “are starving.”

In a statement on X, UNRWA said the Israeli government continues to block the entry of food and other basics.

“#Gaza: children are starving. The Government of Israel continues to block the entry of food and other basics. A manmade and politically motivated starvation. Nearly 2 months of siege. Calls to bring in supplies are going unheeded.” – @UNLazzarini pic.twitter.com/wHMV4BuFLQ — UNRWA (@UNRWA) April 27, 2025

“A manmade and politically motivated starvation. Nearly 2 months of siege. Calls to bring in supplies are going unheeded,” the UN agency stated.

Detainees Freed

The Israeli army released 11 more Palestinians on Monday from the Gaza Strip, who were detained in the past year, Anadolu reported.

The detainees were set free at the Kerem Shalom (Karam Abu Salem) crossing in southern Gaza, the local Al-Aqsa radio said, citing witnesses.

A medical source told Anadolu that the 11 Palestinians were transported by vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the European Hospital in Khan Younis for medical checkups.

Palestinian detainee Ahmed Tabash, from northern Gaza, was released this morning, along with ten others, after spending more than five months in Israeli prisons. His debilitated body reflects the inhumane conditions that detainees endure behind prison bars. pic.twitter.com/jrdkYlZPU3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 28, 2025

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the releases.

The Israeli army has released dozens of Palestinians from Gaza in the past months without any prior coordination or agreement with the Palestinian side, Anadolu reported.

Israel’s Prison Authority confirmed that there are 1,747 Palestinian detainees from Gaza in its jails, but Palestinians believe that the figure is in the thousands in army-run prisons, the report added.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA, Anadolu)