Lavrov Calls for Halt to US Military Operations against Ansarallah in Yemen

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for an immediate halt to the use of force against the Ansarallah in Yemen, emphasizing the need for political dialogue to prevent further bloodshed, the Russian news agency TASS reported, citing the foreign ministry.

According to TASS, Lavrov’s remarks came during a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who informed him on Saturday of Washington’s decision to launch a military operation in the Red Sea region.

“On March 15, at the initiative of the American side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the talk, the US reported its decision to launch a military operation against the Houthi forces in the Red Sea region,” the ministry said in a statement.

“In response to the reasoning presented by the American side, Sergey Lavrov emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force and the importance of all parties engaging in political dialogue to find a solution that prevents further bloodshed,” the statement continued.

The two officials also “discussed specific issues regarding the implementation of the mutual understanding reached during the meeting of high-ranking Russian and US officials on February 18 in Riyadh. Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio agreed to maintain contact.”

On Saturday night, the Yemeni news platform Al-Masirah reported airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

The airstrikes came just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that he had ordered the military to launch a “decisive and forceful military operation” against the Ansarallah movement.

In a statement, Trump claimed the attacks were necessary to protect American shipping interests and restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, which has been disrupted by the group’s targeting of Israeli and Israeli-linked vessels.

He warned that if the Ansarallah did not cease their attacks, they would face unprecedented retaliation, saying, “hell will rain down on you like you have never seen before.”

Trump also took aim at his predecessor, Joe Biden, calling his administration’s response to the group’s attacks “pathetically weak,” and arguing that this had emboldened them to escalate their operations.

He accused the Ansarallah of waging a sustained campaign of “piracy, violence, and terrorism” against American ships, aircraft, and drones and vowed to use overwhelming lethal force until the group was neutralized.

According to Al Hadath TV, the strikes targeted the Ansarallah’s Supreme Political Council headquarters, as well as weapons warehouses and rebel command centers in Sanaa. Additional US strikes hit targets in the Saada, Dhamar, and Al Bayda governorates.

The Yemeni Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the death toll has risen to 31, with 101 injured.

The statement added that many wounded and missing remain under rubble following US airstrikes, with 45% of the healthcare sector rendered non-operational due to years of aggression.

Since November 2023, Ansarallah has been targeting Israeli and Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea, declaring its operations a show of solidarity with Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

The group has since expanded its attacks, targeting US and UK warships and drones, and has declared all American and British vessels legitimate military targets.

In response, Washington and London began launching air and missile strikes on Ansarallah-controlled areas in early 2024, further fueling regional instability.

